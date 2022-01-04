Watertown to hold community forum on city manager search

The City of Watertown will hold a Jan. 12 community forum to receive residents’ input on the skills and experiences needed for its next city manager.
The session is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Richard E. Mastrangelo Council Chamber in the Administration Building at 149 Main St. People can attend in person or virtually through Zoom, according to a statement.
A link to the Zoom video is available at watertown-ma.zoom.us using the Zoom ID number 873 2511 1339.
“It is critical that residents are an integral part of the City Manager selection process,” said Mark Sideris, the City Council president.
Advertisement
Watertown City Manager Michael J. Driscoll announced in a speech to its Town Council in June that he would retire at the end of January 2022. He has worked for 45 years serving Watertown, and was appointed Town Manager in 1993. Driscoll became city manager last year.
Watertown has hired the consulting firm Community Paradigm Associates to assist in the search process, the statement said. Bernard Lynch, who serves as principal of the firm, will also facilitate the forum.
People who cannot attend the forum are encouraged to share their thoughts with city officials by e-mailing communityinput@communityparadigm.com. For more information, contact the Watertown City Council Clerk’s Office at 617-972-6470.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.