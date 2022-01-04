Watertown to hold community forum on city manager search

The City of Watertown will hold a Jan. 12 community forum to receive residents’ input on the skills and experiences needed for its next city manager.

The session is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Richard E. Mastrangelo Council Chamber in the Administration Building at 149 Main St. People can attend in person or virtually through Zoom, according to a statement.

A link to the Zoom video is available at watertown-ma.zoom.us using the Zoom ID number 873 2511 1339.