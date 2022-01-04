What role would Brown University play in the Lifespan-Care New England merger?

But one key point was still visible: “Brown’s role and ‘brand’ is essential to success.”

Most of that presentation was redacted when it was released to the public by the attorney general’s office last week.

PROVIDENCE — In September 2020, consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal gave a presentation to Care New England and Lifespan’s board members and executives at Brown University. According to newly obtained documents from the health systems’ merger application , the presentation included a guide on how to handle antitrust counsel and a road map on how to begin integration planning to create one, merged healthcare system.

Advertisement

“The strong support of the State of Rhode Island and collaboration with Brown University is essential in this effort,” read part of the presentation, written by a consultant with the firm.

About five months later, the health systems announced they signed a definitive agreement to merge, with a pledge from Brown University that it would commit “at least” $125 million to the proposed integrated health system within its first five years.

Most details about Brown’s role in the deal were also redacted from the public, but here’s what the documents released by the attorney general’s office do show.

Brown University President Christina Paxson. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Q: Other than putting up capital, what is Brown’s role in this merger?

According to an email that Brown President Christina H. Paxson sent the attorney general’s office on Sept. 24, 2021, the university will:

Attract physicians and public health professionals who are leaders in their fields and expertise.

Support collaborative research that brings cures and treatment more quickly to the state.

Foster “outcome-based” public health research that helps the IAHS meet its goals for quality improvement, cost reduction, and the elimination of health disparities.

Collaborate with other universities and colleges in Rhode Island to educate a “diverse health care workforce.”

“Contribute to Rhode Island’s economic development by attracting federal grants and commercial investments in biomedical and health research innovation.”

Q: How are those contributions different from what Brown does in their current affiliations with Lifespan and CNE?

It is still unclear how Brown’s role in the merger would be different from its current affiliations with both Lifespan and Care New England.

“Although some of these benefits may be partially realized in the existing bifurcated system they can only be fully realized if there is an integration and transformation of Care New England and Lifespan into a new full service IAHS supported by a single affiliation agreement with Brown,” wrote Paxson to Neronha. But she said that Brown will enter into a “new, comprehensive and much stronger Academic Affiliation Agreement” with the newly merged system— if approved.

Advertisement

Q: What could a “much stronger Academic Affiliation Agreement” mean?

Details of the proposed Academic Affiliation Agreement and the school’s current agreements were redacted. Paxson wrote to Neronha that this agreement would be “similar to terms in the current agreements” that the university has with Lifespan and Care New England. But she said the fact that there are three separate research administrations with separate IRBs creates “significant redundancies and bureaucratic barriers to conducting collaborative research across the two health systems and Brown.”

Q: Would Brown have a representative on the new system’s board?

Paxson also wrote that if the merger is approved, the system and Brown would be able to conduct strategic planning as a unit and have shared investments, and that Brown will “participate in IAHS governance” — meaning, she added, that one or more representatives from the university would sit on the board.

“Unfortunately the inability of Care New England and Lifespan as separate organizations to share information related to their business operations has hampered Brown’s participation in governance of either health system,” wrote Paxson.

Q: Didn’t Brown have administrators serve on these boards in the past?

Brown administrators have served on boards at both hospital systems before. Paxson said she served on Care New England’s board previously, and former university president Ruth Simmons served on Lifespan’s board.

Advertisement

“But in both cases conflicts of interest due to Browns affiliation with the other institution made board membership untenable,” Paxson said in her email to the attorney general.

Q: Many of the documents about Brown’s role in the deal were redacted or listed as “confidential” and never released. What were they?

Brown’s current Academic Affiliation Agreements with both Lifespan and Care New England were redacted from the public, as were any future AAA plans with the Rhode Island Academic Health System. In addition, an unredacted integration report, which would have further identified the university’s role was listed as “confidential” and never released to the public, as were financial narrative reports, the Rhode Island Academic Healthcare System Stakeholder Briefing, conflict of interest forms, and all legal and consultant engagement letters that discussed antitrust and the transaction that could have provided details on Brown.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.