Harvard students coming back for in-person classes in spring semester, booster shots required by Jan. 31

“Although the transmissibility of Omicron presents new challenges, we are confident that by minimizing contact, masking, distancing, and testing regularly, we can maintain a safe academic, research, and work environment for everyone,” the administrators wrote in the statement posted to Harvard’s website. “By doing so, we also protect those in our community who are most vulnerable to complications from the virus.”

The confirmation came in a statement from university President Lawrence S. Bacow, Provost Alan M. Garber, Executive Vice President Katie Lapp, and Giang T. Nguyen, executive director of Harvard University Health Services.

Harvard University officials said Tuesday that they’re forging ahead with their plan to welcome students back to campus for in-person learning later this month and reiterated that all students and staff must have a COVID-19 booster vaccine by Jan. 31.

Harvard had announced in December that it would move to mostly remote learning for the first three weeks of January, and university officials said in Tuesday’s statement that that initial remote period is paying dividends.

“As we plan for an in-person spring semester, the important ‘circuit breaker’ we announced for the first three weeks of January allows us the opportunity to gain more information about the evolving public health situation, to lower the risk of on-campus transmission following holiday travel and gatherings, to reduce the pace at which new cases must be managed by limited University resources, and to provide time for community members to meet the University’s booster requirement, which must be met by January 31,” the statement said.

Harvard had previously announced that boosters would be mandatory for the spring semester.

Other local schools with booster requirements include Bentley University, Boston College, Emerson College, University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

“While we can expect to have large numbers of cases at Harvard, our community benefits from near-universal vaccination” the Harvard officials said in Tuesday’s statement. “Among people who are fully vaccinated and boosted, early data indicate that the Omicron variant causes less severe symptoms than infections with previous variants. The diminished severity of infection means that on-campus activities pose less health risk than before, enabling us to advance the University’s teaching and research mission while continuing to protect the health and safety of our community.”

