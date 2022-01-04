Major hospital systems including Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health to mandate COVID-19 boosters for staff

The requirement comes as hospitals in Massachusetts are seeing rising hospitalizations as a result of COVID and other ailments. At the same time, hospitals are grappling with their own employees becoming sidelined after being infected with the virus. On Monday, emergency providers warned they are becoming “overwhelmed” by a COVID surge as a result of the December holidays.

Major hospital systems in Massachusetts including Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, and Wellforce said Tuesday they will require all employees to receive a COVID-19 booster dose amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Massachusetts that threaten to further strain hospital staff.

Citing the Omicron variant and the additional protection the shots provide, Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care provider, said in a statement that employees will be required to receive their booster shots by March 1. Those who became fully vaccinated after Aug. 1, 2021, will be required to get a booster shot by June 30.

Boosters will be required after data showed the effectiveness of vaccines wanes over time and that a booster shot “substantially increases protection against getting infected with COVID-19 variants,” the statement said. Mass General Brigham also cited studies showing booster shots help prevent symptomatic and severe disease in those who are infected with COVID.

”As a community of caregivers, we hold the patient at the center of all we do,” Anne Klibanski, the president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, said in the statement. “It is essential that we take this action to ensure the safest clinical environment for our patients and their families and our employees.”

Beth Israel Lahey Health said it is changing the definition of fully vaccinated to include a booster dose to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s booster shot recommendation and “in an effort to ensure we are doing everything we possibly can to protect our patients and our staff.”

Employees will be required to receive the booster dose by March 1, Kevin Tabb, the president and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health said in an e-mail to staff members.

“The CDC’s recommendation, particularly given the current rise of the Omicron variant and the potential for future variants, only underscores the importance of vaccination and boosters, along with robust prevention efforts,” Tabb said in the e-mail.

Wellforce, a health system that includes Tufts Medical Center, Tufts Children’s Hospital, and MelroseWakefield Healthcare, said it will also require employees to receive COVID booster shots.

The network said in an e-mail to staff that it has not yet chosen a date by which boosters will be required, but it anticipates setting a date in the spring.

”The science is clear that boosters help solidify an individual’s protection against COVID-related hospitalization and severe illness,” Mike Dandorph, president and CEO of Wellforce, and Michael Wagner, Wellforce’s chief physician executive, said in the e-mail. “Boosters are critical to protecting your health, and we care deeply about the health and safety of our team members.”





