As midterms and 2024 loom, Trump political operation revs up

The efforts seem intended to reinforce the former president’s grip on the Republican Party and its donors amid questions about whether Trump will seek the party’s nomination again or settle into a role as a kingmaker.

He and groups allied with him are planning policy summits, more rallies, and an elaborate forum next month at his Mar-a-Lago resort for candidates he has endorsed and donors who give up to $125,000 per person to a pro-Trump super PAC.

Donald Trump and his allies are scheduling events and raising money for initiatives intended to make the former president a central player in the midterm elections, and possibly to set the stage for another run for the White House.

Advertisement

Taken together, the pro-Trump groups form a sort of shadow political party that could help start another presidential campaign and, if that were successful, shape his administration. They include Trump’s own PACs, which amassed more than $100 million by last summer, and they employ an overlapping roster of former top officials from his administration.

The groups have also helped reinforce his properties as a center of Republican power, holding events at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., and at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump has welcomed to the clubs a stream of Republicans seeking his political blessing, issuing nearly 100 endorsements to aligned candidates, including challengers to GOP incumbents who voted for Trump’s impeachment or supported the certification of his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The candidate forum at Mar-a-Lago is being planned for Feb. 23 by a super PAC run by some of Trump’s closest allies called Make America Great Again, Again! Inc., according to an e-mail to donors from Roy W. Bailey, a Texas businessman and Republican fund-raiser.

“There will be an all-day candidate forum with back-to-back speeches from the endorsed candidates and familiar faces in the Trump orbit,” wrote Bailey, who was a leading fund-raiser for Trump’s campaigns and inaugural committee, then registered to lobby his administration. “We want those who attend to leave thinking that it was the best political event they have ever attended.”

Advertisement

Donors who raise $375,000 will be invited to a private dinner with Trump.

Bailey noted that the PAC’s national finance director was Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., and that its board included Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who advised Trump during his first impeachment; Richard Grenell, who was Trump’s ambassador to Germany and acting head of national intelligence; and Matthew G. Whitaker, who was acting attorney general.

The forum is for federal candidates endorsed by Trump. It is not clear how many of them intend to attend. But some, including Harriet Hageman, who is mounting a primary challenge against Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of Trump’s harshest Republican critics, and Kelly Tshibaka, who is running in the primary against Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have been asked to hold the date, according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it.

Still, Trump’s political activities have generated some grumbling within his circle of supporters.

One donor who had supported Trump’s campaigns said he was leery about donating to Make America Great Again, Again! because of concerns that the money would be wasted. Citing events at the former president’s properties as an example, the donor, who insisted on anonymity to avoid antagonizing Trump and his allies, said he declined invitations to the February candidate forum and to a $125,000-a-plate fund-raising dinner with Trump held by the super PAC last month at Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

Other donors and party leaders worry about the damage that could be done by Trump’s backing of primary challenges to Republicans who pushed back against his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

NEW YORK TIMES

Manchin firm in opposing Biden’s social package

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said Tuesday his opposition to President Biden’s roughly $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives remains undimmed, as party leaders said work on the stalled measure was on hold until at least later this month.

Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, told reporters that he’s not currently negotiating with the White House over the standoff, but didn’t rule out continuing talks. Manchin, who was his party’s chief remaining holdout over months of talks, surprised and angered party leaders before Christmas by saying he could not support the legislation as written.

“I feel as strongly today as I did then,’’ Manchin said in his first extended remarks since announcing his opposition on Dec. 19, when he cited concerns about the measure’s impact on inflation and federal deficits. Other Democrats have dismissed those criticisms as unfounded.

His comments Tuesday, along with leaders’ concessions that the bill is on the back burner for now, suggested that the legislation’s fate remains in doubt as the calendar slips ever closer to this November’s congressional elections.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Calif.’s Elder to form PAC, won’t challenge Newsom

LOS ANGELES — With control of Congress in play, Republican Larry Elder said Tuesday he is forming a political committee to raise funds for House and Senate contests and will bypass a possible rematch with California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom this year.

The nationally syndicated talk radio host emerged last year as the GOP’s star candidate in the failed recall election that sought to remove Newsom from office. Since that time, there has been widespread speculation about his political future and Elder had been coy about potentially launching another campaign to oust Newsom, who is seeking a second term this year.

In a statement, Elder pointedly left open the possibility of a future state or national campaign. While skipping a rematch with Newsom, his Elder for America PAC will give him a platform to remain politically visible while channeling funds to House and Senate candidates around the country, a familiar strategy for potential future candidates looking to build up their name recognition and connections.

“While I may not know what the future holds for me politically, our campaign’s ability to attract millions of votes and millions of dollars in a very short time demonstrates we have a message that resonates with Americans, and I believe we can put that to good use,” Elder said.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS