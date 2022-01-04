Senator Tim Kaine among drivers stranded on I-95 in Virginia

Kaine a Democrat from Virginia, tweeted on Tuesday morning that he had departed for Washington, D.C. on Monday at 1 p.m. for what is normally a two-hour drive, and had not yet arrived at the Capitol.

Senator Tim Kaine is among hundreds of travelers who are stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia after spending the night in vehicles amid frigid temperatures because of a winter storm that caused accidents and made roads impassable.

“My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone,” Kaine tweeted.

A tractor-trailer crash on Monday brought traffic to a standstill, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated.

Advertisement

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed I-95 overnight in order to allow crews to move in. Crews were working to remove stopped trucks, plow snow, de-ice the roadway, and guide stranded motorists to the nearest exits along the East Coast’s main north-south highway, Virginia’s transportation agency said. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, a single lane of traffic was creeping forward between many stalled trucks and cars in one direction, while people could be seen walking down traffic lanes still covered with ice and snow.

Drivers stuck on the highway took to social media to ask local officials for help. Some said they were low on food, water, or gas.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.









Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.