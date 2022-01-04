Senator Tim Kaine among drivers stranded on I-95 in Virginia

Senator Tim Kaine is among hundreds of travelers who are stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia after spending the night in vehicles amid frigid temperatures because of a winter storm that caused accidents and made roads impassable.
Kaine a Democrat from Virginia, tweeted on Tuesday morning that he had departed for Washington, D.C. on Monday at 1 p.m. for what is normally a two-hour drive, and had not yet arrived at the Capitol.
I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022
“My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone,” Kaine tweeted.
A tractor-trailer crash on Monday brought traffic to a standstill, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated.
Advertisement
The Virginia Department of Transportation closed I-95 overnight in order to allow crews to move in. Crews were working to remove stopped trucks, plow snow, de-ice the roadway, and guide stranded motorists to the nearest exits along the East Coast’s main north-south highway, Virginia’s transportation agency said. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, a single lane of traffic was creeping forward between many stalled trucks and cars in one direction, while people could be seen walking down traffic lanes still covered with ice and snow.
Drivers stuck on the highway took to social media to ask local officials for help. Some said they were low on food, water, or gas.
@VaDOT @VaDOTFRED This is a state emergency, the longer we wait the more cars will be stuck, people are running out of gas. PLEASE send help, we have been in standstill traffic for 12 hours. We have a dog in the car, we need sleep, food and water.— Rita Tamara (@RitaTams) January 4, 2022
When will we have answers? Are we supposed to just stay here? With no progress at all? Run out of food, water, gas, not to mention we all need bathrooms.— Jessica Smith (@Jessie13098) January 4, 2022
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.