Stranded drivers are freed after 24-hour snowy ordeal on Interstate-95 in Virginia

As people spent a sleepless night in driver’s seats and truck cabs, state troopers slowly trudged from person to person, helping when they could with supplies. Tow trucks dragged car after disabled car out of the ice.

A 40-mile stretch of the highway — one of the busiest travel corridors in the United States — came to a standstill overnight after a fast-falling snowstorm led to jackknifed tractor-trailers and hundreds of other accidents. Some people abandoned their cars. Many, including a U.S. senator, spent the night on the snowy highway.

Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon freed the last of hundreds of drivers stranded by a snowstorm on Interstate 95 in Virginia, after more than 24 shivering hours of watching gas gauges drop, rationing food and water and holding out for any kind of help.

“It’s been so horrible,” Arlin Tellez, 22, said in an interview Tuesday morning from her car about 80 miles south of Washington. She had been trapped there since 5 p.m. Monday.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Virginia state officials said that they had been working to clear several hundred vehicles off I-95. Fewer than 20 vehicles remained on the interstate by 5 p.m. All vehicles had been checked and those still on roadways had been abandoned.

“We were prepared for the storm that was predicted — a few inches of snow — but instead, Mother Nature sent more than a foot of snow to the Fredericksburg area,” Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia said.

Authorities around the Mid-Atlantic said the storm had caused at least five deaths. The storm also knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of customers in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Officials said the storm began Monday and quickly overwhelmed efforts to keep the highway clear. Rain turned to sleet and then snow, which fell at a rate of 2 inches an hour for 4-5 hours, according to Marcie Parker, a Virginia Department of Transportation engineer.

“That was entirely too much for us to keep up with,” she told reporters Tuesday.

The snowstorm trapped truckers, students, families and every stripe of commuter, including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

“I’m extremely tired,” Kaine said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon as he arrived in Washington, having spent more than 20 hours stuck in his vehicle.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.