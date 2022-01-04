Texas governor says thousands of the state’s National Guard refused vaccines

The filing notes that about 40% of the state’s Army National Guard have not been vaccinated “for either religious accommodation needs or otherwise.”

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern Division of Texas, seeks to prevent unvaccinated National Guard members from being penalized or discharged. It comes as Abbott has called up thousands of members of the Texas Military Department, which includes the National Guard, to join in border security operations.

A lawsuit filed by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on Tuesday challenging the Biden administration’s military vaccine mandate revealed that thousands of members of the Texas Army National Guard had refused to receive COVID vaccinations.

No indication of the size of that force is evident on the Texas Army National Guard’s website, but Stars & Stripes, the newspaper of the U.S. armed forces, said that a 2018 Texas Military Department report put the number at about 18,160. Forty percent of that would be more than 7,000 people.

The suit indicated that less than 10% of the Texas Air National Guard were unvaccinated. It said that “more than 220” members had declined to be vaccinated in a force that the 2018 report put at more than 3,000.

Abbott, who is facing reelection this year, has barred mask and vaccine mandates within Texas and has mounted a strong fight against federal mandates. The state lags the national average in COVID vaccinations, with about 57% of the population fully vaccinated, and its COVID hospitalizations have risen 87% over the past two weeks as cases have exploded there, according to a New York Times database.

The suit was the latest effort by a Republican-led state government to prevent the federal mandate for their National Guard, arguing that it impinges on their command over state troops.

In mid-December, the governors of Alaska, Wyoming, Iowa, Mississippi and Nebraska — all Republicans — asked Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin for exemptions. At the end of December, a federal judge rejected a legal challenge to the federal mandate filed by the governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, also a Republican.

Austin, who was also named in Abbott’s suit, has repeatedly affirmed that the mandate applies to the National Guard. On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter that the vaccination would “remain a military medical requirement for our workforce,” which he said “remains a readiness issue.”

In a letter on Tuesday to Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, the commander of the Texas Military Department, Abbott described his intent to fight the federal mandate, but also forecast possible defeat.

“I cannot guarantee that the judiciary will grant the relief you deserve,” he wrote, adding, “Win or lose, President Biden must be held accountable for his unconscionable willingness to hollow out the Texas National Guard. Please know that I am grateful for your service and will continue fighting on your behalf.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.