The cold wind, the warm sun, and the starving people of Afghanistan

The Biden administration and the United Nations have opened the door a crack to allow aid groups to operate in Afghanistan without fear of violating sanctions, but that is not enough. David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee, told the BBC that “the economy has completely collapsed” and that humanitarian aid alone cannot remedy the situation.

A hard winter has its hand upon the land, and Afghanistan is starving. The fault lies with the losers of the 20-year war who have frozen Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and withheld the international funding that previously made up four-fifths of the country’s budget.

The International Crisis Group has warned that famine could kill more people than did the war. UNICEF has warned that 1 million children could die. The UN World Food Program estimates that 98 percent of the population does not have enough to eat.

Advertisement

Having fought for two decades to prevent the Taliban from taking power in Kabul, the United States and its allies are understandably sore over losing the war. But wouldn’t it be better to reengage with the Taliban rather than watch people die?

Washington and the Western powers justify withholding Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and assistance on the grounds that the Taliban is repressive, undemocratic, and unwilling to allow women the rights they enjoy in the Western world. All of this may be true, but does it make sense to allow Afghan women and girls to starve to death on the grounds that we are protecting women’s rights?

After World War I, the victorious allies treated Germany harshly, which contributed to the rise of Hitler and another, more terrible world war. After World War II, we treated Germany with compassion and financed its recovery.

It’s true we won those wars, whereas we lost the Afghan War. But wouldn’t engagement with the winners be more beneficial than endless enmity because they don’t submit to the West’s ideas of organizing society? Withholding assistance and freezing their money supply is punishing the Afghan people, not just the Taliban government.

Advertisement

Salaries cannot be paid, hospitals are hindered, life itself is endangered, as the war’s losers withhold even the Afghan state’s own money. If the world is not ready to extend diplomatic recognition to the Taliban, it could nonetheless open up its wallet to save Afghanistan’s people.

And just as the Nazis were able to exploit the grievances engendered by the harsh terms the allies imposed on Germany after World War I, there are forces at large in Afghanistan that are much more antithetical to American interests than the Taliban. Misery breeds extremism, and there is always the Islamic State waiting in the wings to replace the Taliban.

We invaded Afghanistan in the first place because it was being used by the Islamic terrorists who organized the 9/11 attack on New York and Washington. If the Islamic State replaces the Taliban, we could expect far more terrorism.

If freezing assets and inflicting financial distress is not the answer, what should we do to encourage the Taliban to change their treatment of women?

I am reminded of the old fable of how the cold wind and the warm sun saw a man in his overcoat and placed a bet on who could get him to change his behavior and take off his coat. The wind blew and blew, but the man just wrapped himself tighter in his coat. The sun, then, beamed down its warming rays until the man removed his coat of his own free will. Engaging with the Taliban might not work, but it’s worth a try. Starving the population won’t achieve anything worthwhile for the West.

Advertisement

H.D.S. Greenway is a former editorial page editor of the Globe and author of “Foreign Correspondent: A Memoir” and “Loaded with Dynamite: Unintended Consequences of Woodrow Wilson’s Idealism.”