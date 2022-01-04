E.O. Wilson’s ‘Consilience’ — what a concept

Consilience for Wilson is the effort of different academic disciplines to agree to probe a topic of interest to each, particularly disciplines in science and the humanities, with hope that the efforts might contribute to cultural evolution. Sadly, discussions of the conflicts surrounding his book “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis” push his consilience proposal to the side.

All the wonderful accounts of the late E.O. Wilson’s insatiable curiosity and persistence in his quest for new insights to further our understanding and care of the world we inhabit have been properly expansive but have given short shrift, if any shrift, to his book “Consilience: The Unity of Knowledge.” Happily, Joseph P. Kahn’s obituary mentioned it ( “In tiny societies, he found human lessons,” Page A1, Dec. 28).

In the 1980s, Wilson participated in a summer conference of the Institute on Religion in an Age of Science on Star Island. Each summer, people of faith, atheists, and agnostics come together for a week of presentations and dialogue on a topic of interest to each. Uniform agreement is never the goal, but we are never disappointed, since deepened insights come from probing the overlaps. Or as Einstein is famous for saying, “Science without religion is lame. Religion without science is blind.”

Wilson’s contribution to the understanding of all nature, humanity included, which he advocates in “Consilience,” could wind up being his most valuable contribution. Similarly, if our democracy is to be saved, we need consilience between red and blue Americans and Americans of all ilks in between. Wilson points us to approaches for understanding why we first go to what divides and how we can, with effort, discover commonalities that make progress possible.

I would like to add that Wilson was a generous and delightful conversation partner in the retirement community where he lived, and we will miss him.

Elizabeth Bjorkman

Lexington