New Year’s to-do list for Governor Baker, Mayor Wu stirs reaction

Re “New Year’s resolutions for the new mayor and the outgoing governor” (Editorial, Jan. 1): To follow up its 2022 resolutions for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Charlie Baker, the Globe needs to create a list for the state Legislature. Leading the list should be legislative process reform; the residents of this state deserve — and don’t have — an open process that fairly weighs the interests of families and of corporate associations. Will the Globe create that list? Will it spotlight the lawmaking system’s perennial autocratic dysfunction? Will it point to needed changes? (See, for example, last January’s report from the Climate Social Science Network at Brown University, “Who’s Delaying Climate Action in Massachusetts? Twelve Findings.” )

Margaret Heitz

Lexington





East-West rail link ought to proceed

Under your heading, for Governor Baker, of supporting public transportation, I would add that he should stop throwing roadblocks at the East-West rail project. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and the major players in the Commonwealth are behind this. Time for the governor to step to the plate.

Stephen N. Foley

Longmeadow





Affordable housing, hello??

I can’t quarrel with any of the resolutions you suggest, but how did “more affordable housing” not make the cut for either the mayor or the governor? That’s a real head-scratcher.

Paul Horn

West Roxbury





From business and tourism to prodding Baker to run again, online readers weigh in

BostonGlobe.com readers offered their take on the New Year’s resolutions editorial. The following is an edited sample:

I remember when New Year’s resolutions were resolutions that one made for oneself. Applying the term to unsolicited advice for public figures is an attempt to graft the morality of such resolutions onto unsolicited advice. What are the Globe’s New Year’s resolutions for itself? (ForayChannel)





Funny, [barely a] word about commerce or business? What makes a city or state capable of accomplishing many of these programs [the Globe advocates]? A healthy, vibrant business and tourism sector and the taxes that come with it. Don’t forget rule number one: If you want something, you actually have to pay for it. (C. Jung)

Resolutions for Baker: Actually lead the state. Our vaccine mandate should be leading the nation in public health. Reform the State Police — he’s done zip thus far. Public transportation — he campaigned on fixing the T, not much progress in seven years in office. (grahammaster)





#1 priority for Charlie should be to change his mind and run again. (9stooges)





The Wu list is strange in that it appears to be almost entirely made up of things Wu has already said she’s doing. On the other hand, the Baker list appears to be a list of things he’ll never do. Maybe the next governor. (SoxDem1)





I thank God every day that I don’t live in Boston anymore. People like [Wu] and the Globe social justice warriors will turn the city into Chicago or Portland. (Garf Uncle)





Thanks for moving. We don’t miss you. (Boston2828)