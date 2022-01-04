What real American patriotism means

Among conservatives, one hears a great deal of easy talk about patriotism, about American exceptionalism , about the genius of our Founding Fathers and the cherished national charter they created, about constitutional conservatism , and about putting America first.

As the new year dawns in an acrimonious era, it’s time to consider what true American patriotism means — and what it can’t possibly entail.

And yet there’s a huge chasm between concepts and conduct.

One can’t be a real American patriot if he or she supports the US Constitution only when his or her party prevails. True patriotism means valuing the Constitution (and respecting the electoral arrangements developed pursuant to it) over whatever political side one favors. Indeed, in a nation where the presidency switches between the two main parties on a regular basis, honoring democracy means periodically accepting as legitimate a president one didn’t support.

One obviously can’t participate in or support a violent storming of the US Capitol aimed at overturning state-certified election results and still be an American patriot. Further, a citizen can’t continue to back anyone who schemed to overturn the election results in extra-constitutional ways and fairly claim the cloak of patriotism. As GOP US Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming said of Republicans in a weekend TV appearance, “We can either be loyal to Donald Trump or we can be loyal to our Constitution. We cannot be both.”

Those conclusions should be central to any meaningful definition of patriotism. But let’s take it one step further: No voter who sincerely considers him or herself an American patriot should support candidates who were willing to aid and abet, or who today refuse to denounce, an attempted end-run around our Constitution.

Those who still back Donald Trump despite his attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election often offer or embrace two arguments. The first echoes Trump: This election was stolen from him, so his extra-constitutional scheming was justified as an effort to right that wrong.

That’s anti-patriotic nonsense. By now, it should be clear to anyone given to critical thought that Trump’s election-fraud claims are utter balderdash. That such an evidence-free belief endures among many Trump supporters speaks to the perception-warping power of partisanship and the siren call of conspiracy theories. Both are crutches that hyper-partisans and authoritarians rely on to avoid an uncongenial electoral truth. Part of the allure of such swamp-fire fantasy is that, in the face of the now-fixed fact that this election was free of systemic fraud, it keeps zealots from having to admit they were duped by lies.

A corollary argument — usually but not always more hinted at than declared in full connect-the-dots form — is that anti-constitutional conduct is justified because the Democrats, crypto Marxists that they are alleged to be, want to end this country as we know it. One can hear that last assertion regularly from hysterical right-wing polemical outlets. On Fox News on Sunday, for example, reactionary Mark Levin solemnly warned about the machinations of the Marxists he sees behind every mailbox.

“These are people who want to take this country down and they are well along the way,” Levin declared. Of course, as even Levin admits, the Marxism he thinks he has identified “is not pure Marxism in any technical sense, but it is Marxism.”

Translation: Raising alarms about imaginary Marxists helps sell books.

Here, three things should be said. First, right-wingers have spent the better part of a century warning that a presidential victory for Democrats would spell the triumph of socialism.

Second, increasing federal spending by a couple of percent of gross domestic product, as would the most ambitious incarnation of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, wouldn’t even put the United States in the realm of average European Union spending, let alone Scandinavian-style socialism.

Finally, even if the Democrats were advocating a full-scale national embrace of socialism — and again, the assertion is ridiculous — as long as they were urging its adoption by constitutional means, conservative opposition to such a program wouldn’t justify attempts to subvert the constitutionally prescribed presidential election process.

Now, let’s be clear. Arch conservatives can oppose everything every Democrat since FDR has done or proposed and still plausibly call themselves American patriots, provided they abide by the Constitution and play by our democracy’s established rules — and confine their political support to those who do the same.

But you cannot support a candidate who has tried to subvert the American constitutional order and credibly claim the mantle of patriotism. That may qualify you as a hyper-partisan extremist or a Trump cultist, but not as an American patriot.

In the end, it’s really as simple as that.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.