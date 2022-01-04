All praise for Makyle Hayes after Brookline boys’ basketball secures statement win over Newton North

Connolly was referring to Hayes’s fourth-quarter scoring barrage, where he netted 9 points in a three-minute span, turning a tie game into a commanding nine-point lead before the No. 7 Warriors (5-0) held on in the final minute to take an early season lead over No. 6 Newton North (4-1) in the Bay State Carey Division race.

Brookline’s Makyle Hayes was standing in front of the scorers’ table after his team secured a 64-58 win over Bay State Conference rival Newton North Tuesday night when Tigers coach Paul Connolly called him over, fist bumped him, and told the junior guard he was the difference in the game.

“I tell [Hayes] there’s not a guard in the state that can guard him,” said Brookline coach Courtney Valentine. “He’s a speed demon. He’s like a roadrunner. And it’s about whether he has the confidence to pull the 3-point shot and midrange and that’s what he did tonight.”

With five minutes left and the score tied, 47-47, Hayes drove and converted a layup around a pair of Tigers. The next possession he crossed up a defender before finishing at the rim in traffic.

Brookline's Zach Solem (left) and Newton North’s Holland Hargens wrestle for the ball on Tuesday night. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Hayes then showed off his mid-range game with a floater from the right baseline and capped the decisive burst with a right-wing triple, giving Brookline a commanding 58-49 lead with 1:55 left.

“I didn’t score in the third quarter because they were in a zone, but once they went to man in the fourth I knew I could go by them and get easy baskets,” said Hayes, who finished with a game-high 16 points.

“I knew where I had to go and I know my shot really well. It felt really good to get the win.”

The Warriors led 31-24 at the break behind a spirited defensive effort in the opening half, and then stretched the lead to ten in the third quarter before North ramped up the pressure and stormed back.

Marat Belhouchet nailed a straightaway 3-pointer, Jason Antonellis finished a fast break layup, and Holland Hargens (8 points, 9 rebounds) netted a pair of free throws to push the Tigers ahead 40-37.

But Brookline sophomore Andrew Aleshenko banked in a triple at the third-quarter buzzer, tying the score at 40. After four minutes of back-and-forth play, Hayes took over down the stretch.

Devani Perez (12 points, 5 steals) and center Jack Stanton (11 points, 6 rebounds) helped pace the Warriors, while guard Jose Padilla led North with 11 points.

“It’s never easy against Newton North,” said Valentine. “But we stuck together, played for one another, and that’s why we pulled it out.”

Brookline's Andrew Aleshenko (left) banked in a third-quarter three to tie the game at 40-40. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Amesbury 70, Triton 51 — Senior Cam Keliher (22 points, 10 rebounds) and junior Nick Marden (11 points, 13 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles, leading the Indians (3-2) to the Cape Ann League win.

Archbishop Williams 72, Bishop Feehan 69 — Junior Josh Campbell (31 points) led the Bishops (5-1) to the Catholic Central league victory, rallying from a 14-point deficit in the second half.

Arlington Catholic 63, Bishop Fenwick 61 — Junior guard Ryan Svendsen dropped 31 points, while senior captain Jimmy Ball added 12, leading the way for the Cougars (1-2). The Catholic Central league win was the first victory for head coach Rob Sarmiento.

Central Catholic 74, Lowell 63 — Xavier McKenzie poured in a career-high 36 points for Central (5-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win over the host Raiders.

Chelmsford 72, Haverhill 62 — Momo Nkugwa (21 points), Ryan Blagg (13 points, 11 rebounds), Zach Allen (13 points), Zach Drew (10 points), and Matt McCarthy (8 pts, 6 assists, 4 taken charges) carried the Lions (5-2) to Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Clinton 55, Hudson 48 — Jack Lewis (15 points) led the Gaels (6-0) to a narrow Midland Wachusett C victory over the Hawks, sparking a fourth-quarter push after the game was tied 41-41 after three quarters.

Cohasset 66, Abington 55 — Seniors Kevin Federle (14 points) and Lucas Federle (13 points) led the Skippers to a home South Shore win over the Green Wave.

Dighton-Rehoboth 58, Somerset Berkley 35 — Kyle Mello scored 15 points as the Falcons (2-0) topped the Raiders in a South Coast contest.

Dover-Sherborn 58, Bellingham 34 — The Raiders (6-1) take down the Blackhawks with big scoring from Luke Rinaldi (18 points) and Zach Spellman (17 points).

Greater Lowell 76, Innovation Academy 24 — Mike Marchionda (18 points) and David Diaz (16 points) paced the host Gryphons (4-2) in the Commonwealth win.

Lunenburg 62, Tyngsborough 60 — Derek Schlupf scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Blue Knights past the Tigers in the Midland Wachusett contest, with Peter Pavlakos posting 24 points in a losing effort for Tynsgborough.

Middleborough 69, Carver 58 — Jalen Moore posted 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the Sachems (5-1) over the Crusaders to pick up the South Shore win.

Nauset 56, Wareham 42 — Keleb Daniels led the Warriors with 18 points and 7 rebounds in a nonleague win.

Newton South 46, Concord-Carlisle 45 — Junior Yoav Rabbi’s 16 points helped the Lions (4-3) edge out the Patriots in a Dual County win.

Peabody 66, Danvers 48 — Sophomore guard Anthony Forte scored 18 points and racked up five steals, leading the Tanners (5-2) to the Northeastern Conference victory.

Plymouth South 52, Hingham 51 — Pete Lamborn led the way with 16 points and Declan Davis and Jamie Andrews chipped in 12 each for the Panthers in a close Patriot League win over the Harbormen.

Reading 52, Burlington 51 — Junior Jesse Doherty (12 points) nailed two free throws with 11.1 seconds left, boosting the Rockets (2-4) over the Red Devils in the Middlesex League win.

St. Mary’s 67, Cathedral 52 — Ali Barry (19 points) and Omri Miraka (14 points, 8 rebounds) were stellar for the 8-1 Spartans in the Catholic Central win.

Woburn 78, Stoneham 51 — The Tanners (1-1) triumphed over the Spartans by 27 points in a Middlesex League contest. Junior Colin Farren led the Spartans with 24 points in a losing effort.

