Bedford girls’ basketball locks down No. 11 Westford Academy to stay unblemished

The Buccaneers (7-0) kept their undefeated streak going and held the No. 11 Grey Ghosts (3-2) to 34 points below their season average. Senior captains Katherine Vaughan and Julia Dearing paced Bedford with seven apiece, but it was the defensive side of the ball that really separated the Buccaneers.

When the Grey Ghosts attempted to crash the glass, the Buccaneers consistently boxed out and used their size to their advantage. It wasn’t an offensive masterpiece, but it didn’t have to be, as Bedford relied on depth and defensive intensity to outlast Westford, 34-23, at home.

Nearly every time a Westford Academy player drove to the hoop Tuesday night, a Bedford player was there to meet her.

“It was a great team win,” said Bedford assistant coach Linda Herlihy, standing in for COVID-sidelined head coach Ashley Kepaa. “We played really well and stayed composed. They’re a really good team.”

The Buccaneers are pursuing their first Dual County Small title since 2015 and appear to have a great chance to hit that milestone.

Bedford jumped out to an 11-7 lead through one, as senior captain Allie Zorn scored twice inside and Dearing buried a deep jumper. Mackenzie Tierney swished a 3-pointer and Vaughan provided a tough finish inside in the second, bumping the margin to 20-9 at halftime.

Bedford's Katherine Vaughan led the Buccaneers with seven points in a win that was all about defense. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Abby Chambers led the Grey Ghosts with 8 points and Alanna Saunders added 6 on the night, and together they nearly willed the visitors back. Westford scored 6 points in the first 50 seconds of the half – two-thirds of their first-half total. The only problem was that Bedford’s Sydney Poor hit two 3-pointers of her own in that span as well.

Every time Westford made a surge, Bedford simply had an answer. The Buccaneers swarmed Bowdoin-bound point guard Carly Davey in the paint and closed out on Chambers and Kayley Carignan all night. Bedford led, 30-19, through three, and kept the momentum on its side late.

“Their defense was excellent, and they played like a team that didn’t care about anything other than trying to win the game,” Westford coach Russ Coward said. “I respect that tremendously. That was fantastic.”

Eight players scored for the Buccaneers, as they picked up a statement win and celebrated accordingly afterward.

“I think 7-0 is pretty amazing for us,” Vaughan said. “It’s definitely brought us all together, and we’re in pretty high spirits right now.”Amesbury 49, Triton 25 — Senior Gabby Redford scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead Amesbury (5-1) over the Vikings in the Cape Ann victory.

Andover 51, North Andover 38 — Amelia Hanscom (18 points) and Anna Foley (10 points) led the charge in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the No. 3 Warriors (3-0).

Ashland 56, Hopkinton 54 — Despite 32 points from Kiki Fossbender, the Hillers dropped their season opener in overtime to the Clockers (2-1) in Tri-Valley League action.

Belmont 54, Melrose 40 — Freshman center Courtney Howell scored 17 points and made seven of eight free throws in the Middlesex League win for the Marauders (3-4).

Bishop Feehan 73, Archbishop Williams 26 — Senior captain Camryn Fauria led the Shamrocks (6-0) over the Bishops with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Catholic Central League win.

Cohasset 60, Abington 48 — Sophomores Sarah Chenette and Laney Larsen each dropped 19 points to lift the Skippers (2-4) over the Green Wave for the South Shore win.

Hanover 35, Silver Lake 32 — Dani Tilden knocked down seven triples as part of a 25-point outing in the Patriot League win for the Hawks (3-3).

Methuen 42, Tewksbury 25 — Kaitlyn Tierney (16 points) and Samantha Pfeil (12 points) were the leaders for the Rangers (2-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference road win.

Newton North 50, Brookline 45 — Abigail Wright’s 24 points highlighted a narrow Bay State Conference home win for the Tigers (4-3).

Norwell 64, Hull 33 — The sister duo of Grace Oliver (29 points) and Maddie Oliver (11 points) powered the fifth-ranked Clippers (6-1) to victory in South Shore League play.

Norwood 49, Medfield 39 — Erin Reen (15 points) and Megan Olbrys (14 points) spearheaded a Tri-Valley League win for the fourth-ranked Mustangs (3-0).

Pentucket 60, Manchester Essex 18 — Abby Dube (11 points), Alyssa Thompson (10 points), and Lana Mickelson (10 points) led the way for Pentucket (4-2) in the Cape Ann league victory.

Quincy 47, Plymouth North 46 — Alyssa Hopps hit the game-winner for the Presidents (4-3) with only 7 seconds left in the Patriot league match up against Eagles.

Reading 53, Burlington 39 — Jackie Malley scored 35 points, with seven 3-pointers, as the Rockets (4-3) stormed to a Middlesex League home win.

Sharon 54, Taunton 45 — Jasmine Davis racked up 26 points and 18 rebounds to help propel the host Eagles (1-1) to a Hockomock League win.

St. Mary’s 55, Cathedral 38 — Yirsy Queliz (16 points) and Niya Morgan (15 points) powered the Spartans (7-1) to an 18-point Catholic Central victory over the visiting Panthers.

Wachusett 67, Shrewsbury 33 — Senior Charlotte Head’s double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds) headlined a dominant Midland Wachusett A victory for the Mountaineers (3-0) over the Colonials.

Walpole 51, Framingham 32 — Junior Haley Brigham (16 points) and freshman Izzy Adams (11 points) were the main catalysts in the Bay State Conference win for the Timberwolves (3-2).

Sarah Barber, Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2680/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet @GlobeSchools.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.