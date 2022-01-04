Bruins place Jake DeBrusk in COVID-19 protocol

The identities of the three staffers were not disclosed. Assistant coach Kevin Dean was not on the ice for the morning skate.

The Bruins placed DeBrusk, along with three staff members, in COVID-19 protocol before Tuesday’s game against the Devils.

After a strong couple of games, Jake DeBrusk is on the sidelines again.

DeBrusk, whose dash around the rink set up an important Nick Foligno goal in Boston’s comeback win over Buffalo last Saturday, has been trying to regain his footing after asking for a trade in late November. Since his demand became public, he has two goals and one assist in nine games.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if DeBrusk is being held out because of a testing issue or a full-blown case.

DeBrusk contracted COVID-19 last March, missing six games.

His absence at Tuesday’s pregame workout in Brighton pushed Foligno to his natural left wing on the third line, and kept Oskar Steen in the lineup as the right wing for Foligno and center Charlie Coyle.

This is story will be updated.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.