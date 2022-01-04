Buccaneers are leaning heavily on Tom Brady’s 44-year-old arm; can he hold up at this pace?

“We’ve got Tom, and that’s all you need,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Sunday.

The win improved the Bucs to 12-4 as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title.

Tom Brady put on his Superman cape Sunday and delivered once again for the Buccaneers. Playing without his top three receivers, Brady led the Bucs 93 yards in the final two minutes, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with just 15 seconds left for a 28-24 comeback win over the Jets.

Except if the Bucs aren’t careful, Brady’s right arm is going to fall off sometime before he can lead them to another championship.

Brady’s stats are remarkable and unprecedented for a 44-year-old quarterback: He has an NFL-high 4,990 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes, with one game still to go.

But perhaps most remarkable, and most unprecedented, is the sheer number of passes Brady has thrown this season — 682, which is:

▪ 68 more than anyone else in the NFL;

▪ 45 more than his previous career high of 637, which he set in 2012;

▪ third-most in NFL history, behind Matthew Stafford (727 in 2012) and Drew Bledsoe (691 in 1994).

Stafford was 24 years old when he set the record, and Bledsoe was 22 in 1994. Brady is about twice their age, and is throwing more passes than ever before in his career (42.6 per game). He certainly is testing the efficacy and limits of his TB12 diet and training regimen.

Brady needs 46 attempts in Sunday’s season finale against Carolina to break Stafford’s record. Brady has reached that number seven times this season, and Arians said the Bucs are going to play to win so they can go for the NFC’s No. 2 seed.

Except the Bucs might want to consider giving Brady a little bit of a break.

It used to be that 600 pass attempts in a season was a magic number for Brady, and not in a good way. In his 19 seasons as the Patriots starter, Brady threw 600 passes six times: 2002, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019.

The common denominator: Brady didn’t win the Super Bowl in any of those years.

Perhaps it was just a coincidence. Or maybe Brady wore down toward the end of those seasons. Or perhaps it was a sign that those teams didn’t have enough balance and were too reliant on Brady.

In his six Super Bowl-winning seasons in New England, Brady threw 413, 527, 474, 582, 432, and 570 passes.

Brady of course upended everything in 2020 with the Bucs, throwing 610 passes and finishing the year with his seventh championship.

But the Bucs sure are putting a lot on their 44-year-old quarterback. Some more mind-boggling stats:

▪ In his last five games, Brady has thrown 51, 46, 48, 30, and 50 passes.

▪ Brady has had at least 50 attempts in four games this year. No other quarterback has more than two. Brady didn’t crack 50 attempts once in 2020.

▪ Over the past three seasons, at ages 42-44, Brady’s 2,080 pass attempts including postseason are 165 more than the next guy (Patrick Mahomes), and 280 more than the third-place guy (Josh Allen).

Of course, the state of the Bucs is such that they pretty much have to put everything on Brady’s shoulder. As Brady huddled up Sunday against the Jets, needing to go 93 yards for the win, receiver Chris Godwin was out for the year with a torn ACL, receiver Mike Evans was on the sideline with a hamstring injury, and receiver Antonio Brown was in an Uber heading out of the Meadowlands. Both starting running backs (Leonard Fournette and Gio Bernard) also were on injured reserve.

Brady now is throwing to a no-name cast of receivers that only the most avid fantasy players have heard of: Breshad Perriman, Tyler Johnson, and Cyril Grayson, who was a track star at LSU and didn’t even play college football. Brady also is relying heavily on Rob Gronkowski, who caught seven of 10 targets for 115 yards against the Jets.

Brady still pulled off the game-winning drive, of course. Johnson caught three passes for 41 yards and Grayson caught four for 52 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown for the win.

“Tom Brady’s the GOAT. He’s the best to ever do it,” said Grayson, who is with his seventh team since 2017. “He’s been in every situation that you can ever be put in as a quarterback, as a leader. And we just pull from him.”

But the Bucs have really had to grind out some wins of late. A healthy Tampa Bay team certainly wouldn’t have struggled against a 4-12 Jets team.

The Bucs are hopeful that some reinforcements will be back for the playoffs. Godwin is out for the year, and Brown is now gone, but they should have Fournette, Evans, and several injured defensive players including Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, and Jason Pierre-Paul back.

But the Bucs don’t look like the balanced team from 2020 that went on an incredible late-season run to a Super Bowl title.

Instead, they’re putting everything on the golden arm of their 44-year-old quarterback, and hoping it can carry them to five more victories before it falls off into the Gulf of Mexico.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.