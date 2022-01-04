David Pastrnak’s late goal helps Bruins beat Devils

In a tied third period against the Devils, Pastrnak created a loose puck, made sure the battle was won, took it from the corner to the net, and finished by ripping it upstairs.

Absent the electric stickhandling moves or crackling one-timers that have become his signature, the Bruins sniper went all out.

David Pastrnak refused to let his slump last any longer.

That last part was classic Pastrnak, as was his celebration. He spread his arms for the TD Garden crowd’s approval, his fingers dancing, as he glided toward the glass and bumped into it.

Bruins 5, Devils 3, in a game that was made for the hard hats.

Boston (17-10-2), winner of three in a row for the second time this season, received stellar 60-minute submissions from the bottom of the lineup. Curtis Lazar, Oskar Steen, and Trent Frederic scored goals; Lazar, Nick Foligno, and Derek Forbort chipped in with assists. On one long offensive-zone possession the third, before Pastrnak’s winner, Steen and Foligno had point-blank chances. Maybe No. 88 drew a little inspiration from them.

Additionally in the third, Frederic drew a holding call on a net-front battle. But the Bruins’ power play, now 0 for its last 14, was unable to extend a 3-2 lead. They paid for it.

New Jersey defenseman Damon Severson escaped the box, collected an aerial pass, and beat Linus Ullmark with a forehand roof job on the breakaway at 7:36 of the third.

Pastrnak contributed a final grunt shift, combining with Brad Marchand and Tomas Nosek to keep the Devils in their zone, and Brandon Carlo floated a deflected shot underneath New Jersey netminder Mackenzie Blackwood.

Blackwood, who stopped 29 of 34 shots, allowed three shaky goals in the first two periods, putting the Bruins up, 3-2, after 40 minutes.

Some other observations from the game:

▪ Maybe when Steen tells the tale to future Steens, he’ll have gone on a breakaway. He’ll have executed such a killer move, the goalie toppled over. He’ll have tossed a nifty backhand up top.

For now, reality will do.

Steen, pushing for permanent NHL employment, scored his first NHL goal by whacking a loose puck off the top of the net with a pitchfork job from underneath. Yes, it was a strange one. But it was his fourth point in five games (1-3–4), and it helped give the Bruins a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Steen’s oddball strike, at 1:17 of the second, came after Foligno’s blocked backhander sailed onto the shelf of twine behind Blackwood. Steen’s stick punched it out and it rolled off the back of Blackwood.

▪ Blackwood, whose summer-long refusal to get vaccinated was one of the stories of Devils camp, has taken his shots. The Bruins, however, stuck him with three bizarre goals, Steen’s included.

At 2:53 of the first, Lazar opened the scoring by tossing an offspeed pitch from the wing under Blackwood’s pads. Frederic made it a 3-2 game at 9:42 of the second by banking in a backhander from the corner off Blackwood’s outside hip — sealing the post was optional, it seemed.

Blackwood, who made the save of the first period with a sprawling denial of Patrice Bergeron on a would-be tap-in, had been excellent against the Bruins: a .936 save percentage and one shutout in 10 career games. But he had been shaky of late: .876 in his last three.

▪ Breakouts were fairly straightforward for the Bruins, who put 25 shots on Blackwood through two periods. But shorthanded amid the absence of Dougie Hamilton (broken jaw) and captain Nico Hischier (lower body), the Devils (17 shots through two) stayed in it.

Nathan Bastian evened the score 57 seconds into the second period. Carlo made it obvious he was passing to Pastrnak at the top of the zone. Bastian had a breakaway from his own blue line, steaming in and beating Ullmark low glove.

▪ After Steen’s memorable moment, the Bruins handed over the edge within two minutes. They failed to account for Jack Hughes, who danced down the wing, and Tomas Tatar, who shoveled home a rebound.

The Devils were energized by another tying goal, forcing Ullmark to turn aside a Janne Kuokkanen slot one-timer. But Frederic’s goal, the 12th even-strength goal in the previous eight periods, was a relief.

▪ All of Boston’s points through 40 minutes were from bottom-of-the-lineup skaters: the goals from Lazar (has third in his last seven games, dating to Dec. 4), Steen, and Frederic; the assists from Foligno, Lazar, and third-pair defenseman Derek Forbort.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.