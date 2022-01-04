EMass girls’ hockey: Jamie DuPont (Beverly/Danvers) headlines Players of the Week

Georgia Costello, Winchester — In a statement 5-1 win Wednesday against Canton, Costello found the back of the net twice, including one off an impressive slap shot.

Jamie DuPont, Beverly/Danvers — The co-op’s leading scorer made a big save in more ways than one against Malden Catholic last Wednesday. Filling in at goaltender, the senior made a remarkable 31 stops in the 3-3 tie.

Emma Giordano, Methuen/Tewksbury —The sophomore’s two goals led the Red Rangers’ late comeback against a strong Framingham squad, ending the game in a 3-3 tie.