EMASS GIRLS' HOCKEY | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ hockey: Jamie DuPont (Beverly/Danvers) headlines Players of the Week

By Olivia Nolan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 4, 2022, 38 minutes ago

Georgia Costello, Winchester — In a statement 5-1 win Wednesday against Canton, Costello found the back of the net twice, including one off an impressive slap shot.

Jamie DuPont, Beverly/Danvers — The co-op’s leading scorer made a big save in more ways than one against Malden Catholic last Wednesday. Filling in at goaltender, the senior made a remarkable 31 stops in the 3-3 tie.

Emma Giordano, Methuen/Tewksbury —The sophomore’s two goals led the Red Rangers’ late comeback against a strong Framingham squad, ending the game in a 3-3 tie.

Elizabeth Loftus, Watertown — The junior forward picked up right where her successful field hockey season ended, scoring a hat trick in a 3-2 league victory over Wakefield.

Cassie McDonald, Medfield/Norton — The junior forward scored the game-winner late in a 3-2 edging of Longmeadow last Wednesday.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.

