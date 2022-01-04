Jim Corsi, Newton native who pitched for the Red Sox, dies at 60

Three years after graduation from Newton North High School, the right handed pitcher was drafted by the New York Yankees in 1982. After spending four years in the Yankees and then the Red Sox’ minor-league system, Corsi broke into the major leagues with the Oakland A’s in 1988 and pitched alongside his friend and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley in the A’s championship season in 1989.

Corsi passed away at his home in Bellingham, surrounded by family members.

Jim Corsi, a native of Newton whose baseball career included a stint on the Red Sox and a championship with Oakland, died from liver and colon cancer early Tuesday morning at the age of 60, according to his friend, Steve Burton.

“The big thing that stands out with Jim, is ... he’s not just your friend, he had like 24 other friends on the team, and not too many guys have that,” said Eckersley, godfather to Corsi’s son, Mitch. “Jim was as friendly as anything to everybody. Everybody had a relationship with him.

“Everything was open with him. His life was an open book.”

A jovial and laid-back presence, Corsi pitched out of the Red Sox bullpen in 1997-1999, with his children a frequent presence at Fenway Park games. His big-league career ended in 1999 with the Orioles.

After his playing career, Corsi and his brothers ran a Massachusetts-based construction company.

“Jim was a hometown kid who never forgot his roots and always took time for everybody,” said Burton.

Corsi had four children, Julianne, Mitch, Jenna, and Joey, with his former wife, Diane Corsi.

In a WBZ television interview with Burton that aired this past weekend, a visibly weakened Corsi told Burton that he wished he had undergone a routine colonoscopy rather than believe his former athlete status would protect him.

“I’m at peace,” said Corsi in the interview with Burton. “I know if I die I’m going to a better place, that’s the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody I’ll leave behind.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.