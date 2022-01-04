Maddie Krepelka and Arlington girls’ hockey looking to finish what they started in COVID-shortened 2021 season

But there was no MIAA postseason to test themselves in. And that lone Spy Ponders loss of the season? Against rival Woburn in the Middlesex League title game. So while 2021 was another good season of hockey for Arlington, there’s a chance for more this season.

Last season was a good one by most standards. Her Arlington squad was fantastic, going 10-1-2. Krepelka herself was Middlesex League MVP, totaling 23 points.

Combine that with how well the team knows each other and you have a recipe for excitement.

“This season we have lots of chemistry on the team, and it’s a really good group of girls who have been playing together for years,” said Krepelka.

The hockey community had high expectations for Arlington (2-0-1) going into this season, and they were justified during their Dec. 20 tilt against always-impressive St. Mary’s. Krepelka scored a hat trick in the Spy Ponders’ 4-1 victory over the Spartans.

“I am really proud of the hard work that the team put in to achieve that win,” said Krepelka. “St. Mary’s is a very skilled and well-coached team, and I feel that If we continue to play like that all year we should be in a really good position when the state tournament comes around.”

“It was nice to play with them,” said Arlington coach Jeff Mead. “It never felt like the ice was tilted either way.”

Krepelka came into the season as the player to watch for the Spy Ponders, and although defenses are starting to zero in on her, she is still a threat every time she takes the ice.

“She is definitely a high-end player,” said Mead. “She can be a game-changer.”

The Spy Ponders have another weapon in senior captain Gabby Russo, who has great stickhandling and finesse and a wrist shot that has troubledseveral opponents already this season. Junior Molly Conneely brings speed to Arlington’s offense, while back on the blue line, senior captains Grace Corsetti and Devin Norman lead the way in front of another senior captain, Elise Rodd, in net.

Arlington is also bringing through the next generation, and they are catching on quickly. One of the newcomers is Krepelka’s sister, Julia, a freshman. This marks the first time the pair have played on the same team.

“In just the first couple games we have been able to click and work together extremely well,” said the elder Krepelka, who also plays for the Boston Junior Eagles club team.

Arlington opened the new year Saturday with their first tie of the season, a 2-2 finish with Woburn. The Tanners-Spy Ponders rivalry has become the Middlesex League’s elite matchup, and the two will face each other again Jan. 29.

Before that, Arlington will host top-ranked Austin Prep on Monday. It will be a tough battle for both squads.

Mead looks forward to a fuller season than last year, and hopes his team can build upon the experiences the young season has already provided.

“The main goal is to stay healthy and play as many games as possible, and hopefully have a full season,” said Mead. “We want to play as well as we can and make the postseason.”

Ice chips

▪ Austin Prep (5-0) has opened up the 2021-2022 season on an offensive tear. In just five games, the Cougars have amassed a whopping 32 goals, good for a goals-per-game average of more than six. Possibly even more impressive, however, is their performance on the defensive end; so far this season, the Division 1 juggernaut has not allowed a single goal.

“They’re just playing very motivated right now,” said coach Stephanie Wood. “They want to win this year.”

A mix of veterans and newcomers on defense has proved to be the special sauce for Wood, who says that strong defensive play has been one of the hallmarks for her team over the years.

“I think one of the reasons that we are a hard team to play against is that not only is our defense really good, but they can also generate a lot of offense,” said Wood.

In goal, Lauryn Hanafin is in the midst of another stellar year between the pipes. The senior Stonehill commit has been a rock for the Cougars, stopping everything that’s come her way, including a penalty shot against a strong Shrewsbury team.

“With great hockey teams, that’s where it starts is in the net,” Wood said. “So she’s really kind of a backbone in that regard.”

Despite her team’s outstanding start to the season, Wood emphasized that statistics are not the focus for her squad.

“It’s not necessarily a goal that we want to have shutouts every single game,” said Wood. “We just want to compete really hard, do what we’re working on in practice, and do those little things really well.”

▪ As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues its torrid pace through Massachusetts, we are seeing slates of game postponements and cancellations throughout the MIAA. A crosstown tilt between Arlington and Arlington Catholic set for Monday was postponed, as well as a Middlesex League battle between Woburn and Reading. The Colleen Ritzer game, held annually between Beverly/Danvers and Andover to honor the late teacher and benefit the Colleen Ritzer Scholarship Fund, was also shelved and is awaiting a makeup date. Play, including both practices and games, in the Boston City League has been paused through Jan. 10.

Games of the week

Tuesday, Franklin at No. 20 Canton, 6:30 p.m. — The Bulldogs look to break out of an uncharacteristic slump and two-game losing streak with a win over Hockomock rival Franklin, who hasn’t lost since a Dec. 16th matchup against offensive juggernaut Algonquin/Hudson.

Wednesday, No. 3 Duxbury at No. 18 Hingham, 5:50 p.m. — The Dragons (4-0-2) remain unbeaten, but barely. After two ties in Tenney Cup play, Duxbury looks to contend with a strong Hingham squad in this Patriot League clash.

Wednesday, Braintree at Needham, 7:30 p.m. —This Bay State Herget contest features a Braintree (3-1-1) squad that skated to a 2-2 tie against a talented Duxbury team in the Tenney Cup consolation game, as well as a Needham group whose only loss on the season came from that same Dragons team.

Friday, No. 17 Falmouth at No. 2 Notre Dame (Hingham), 6:40 p.m. — The Clippers have been up-and-down so far this season. Blowout victories over Old Rochester and La Salle (R.I.) were followed by tough losses to Duxbury and Shrewsbury. A well-rounded and unbeaten Cougars squad will put Falmouth to the test.

Saturday, No. 16 Watertown at Burlington, 6:00 p.m.—Watertown has quietly cruised to a 5-1 record so far this season, and a Middlesex League matchup versus a surging Burlington squad will give the Raiders a chance to prove their mettle against a league opponent.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.