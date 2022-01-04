Naomi Osaka a winner in her return to tennis

Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament. The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia. Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff, and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted. Australian Open organizers issued a statement later Tuesday to confirm Djokovic, 34, will be allowed to compete at the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17, and is on his way to Australia. He earlier withdrew from Serbia’s team for the ATP Cup, which started last weekend in Sydney. Tennis Australia said the process included the redaction of personal information to ensure privacy for all applicants, meaning Djokovic was not obliged to make his exemption public. Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino last month said medical exemptions were “not a loophole for privileged tennis players.” . . . Jessica Pegula, the top seed in the other women’s Summer Set tournament in Melbourne, lost to Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the first round. Pegula, who reached the quarterfinals at last year’s Australian Open, led 5-3 and had set points before Begu rallied. In the men’s tournament in Melbourne, Facundo Bagnis beat former No. 1 Andy Murray. 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, saving 11 of 13 break points. He will next play third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. Murray, a five-time finalist at the Australian Open, received a wild-card entry to play at the season’s opening major . . . Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin won their singles matches before combining to win the doubles to give defending champion Russia a sweep of Australia and first place in Group B at the ATP Cup in Sydney. Russia is 2-0 in the tournament but still has to beat Italy on Thursday in a rematch between last year’s finalists to ensure it advances to the semifinals. All four teams in Group C have 1-1 records after Germany beat the United States and Canada rallied to beat Britain. The group winner will be decided Thursday when Germany plays Canada and the United States faces Britain. The four group winners in the 16-team tournament advance to the semifinals on Friday and Saturday.

Naomi Osaka is back in a place where she’s won two of her four Grand Slam singles titles and she’s feeling good vibes after some time off trying to rediscover her love for the game. She opened her 2022 season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet on Tuesday in one of the Summer Set of tournaments in Melbourne. Osaka was returning to Rod Laver Arena for the first time since winning the Australian Open title in February. It was also her first tour-level match since a third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open in September. After that loss, Osaka said: “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.” She also took time off earlier last year, a mental health break that began when she withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match. She also sat out Wimbledon, then returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron during the opening ceremony. After her opening win in Melbourne, Osaka said she’d set herself one major goal for this year: to enjoy the game. “I’m the type of person that cared a little bit too much about the results and the rankings and I need to find a way to enjoy the game again because that’s the reason I played the game in the first place,” she said.

SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin returns in fine form

Only her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova remained out of reach. Otherwise, Mikaela Shiffrin had a satisfying return to competition at a floodlit slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, after testing positive for the coronavirus and missing two races last week. The American trailed winner Vlhova by 0.5 seconds in the first World Cup race of the calendar year. Shiffrin, who on Monday was cleared to race, was the only competitor in tough race conditions to finish within two seconds of Vlhova’s winning time as slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger in third was already a massive 2.11 seconds behind. Two weeks ago, Shiffrin placed first and second, respectively, in two giant slaloms in France but tested positive for COVID-19 prior to two technical races in Austria the following week.

HOCKEY

Nine members of Boston Pride named all-stars

The Boston Pride had a league-best nine players selected for the Premier Hockey Federation’s All-Star Showcase Jan. 29 in Toronto. Forward Jillian Dempsey, making her fourth all-star appearance, was chosen as one of three all-star captains, and defenders Amanda Boulier and Kaleigh Fratkin also earned their fourth all-star recognitions. Goalie Katie Burt, defender Kali Flanagan, and forwards McKenna Brand, Sammy Davis, Meghara McManus, and Christina Putigna round out the Pride players chosen by PHF coaches and general managers.

—MATT DOHERTY

BASKETBALL

Becky Hammon to take over WNBA’s Aces

Becky Hammon, who has spent eight seasons as a San Antonio Spurs assistant and has interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs, is going back to where her professional career began — the WNBA. Hammon, 44, will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach after the NBA season concludes. “Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself and for women’s basketball,” Hammon said. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of this opportunity that I have. There’s something to being a head coach.” There are still a half dozen women assistant coaches in the NBA. Hammon’s resume earned her plenty of respect: She will be the WNBA’s highest-paid coach. Hammon will replace Bill Laimbeer, who has been with the team since it moved to Las Vegas in 2017 and led the Aces on deep playoff runs the past three seasons, including a WNBA Finals appearance in 2020. Last season, the 64-year-old coach took a step back, letting assistant Tanisha Wright run more practices and in-game huddles. Wright left in the offseason to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream. The Aces finished with the second-best record in the WNBA last season at 24-8 before falling to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. The franchise, looking for its first WNBA title, has a solid core led by former MVP A’ja Wilson. Hammon played in the WNBA from 1999-2014. The six-time All-Star began her career with the New York Liberty, who also interviewed her for their coaching vacancy earlier this month. She finished with the San Antonio Stars, who later became the Aces.

Connecticut high school apologizes for 92-4 game

A Connecticut high school apologized after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent, 92-4. Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden (3-0) beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford (0-5) on Monday night. The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime, and 80-0 after three quarters. There is no mercy rule in Connecticut high school basketball. Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka said Sacred Heart subjected his team to a press for most of the first half, then went into a tight man-to-man defense for the rest of the game. “Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents,” Sister Sheila O’Neill, Sacred Heart’s president, said in a statement. “Last night’s girls’ basketball game vs. Lyman Hall High School does not align with our values or philosophies.”

Cincinnati loses two more to NFL Draft

Cincinnati has lost two stars from its College Football Playoff team to the NFL Draft. The school announced that junior cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner declared for the draft, one day after junior running back Jerome Ford said he would do the same. The pair helped the Bearcats (13-1) become the first team from a conference outside the Power Five to crack the playoff. Cincinnati was seeded fourth and lost to No. 1 Alabama. 27-6. in a semifinal Friday. Gardner, who never allowed a touchdown reception over more than 1,000 targets in three seasons, is projected as a first-round pick. Ford, an Alabama transfer, rushed for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, helping lead Cincinnati to its second straight American Athletic Conference title. Among college players announcing their intention to enter the draft were Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo . . . Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke was named Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks coach. Following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses, coach Geoff Collins fired three assistants, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude. Weinke, who led Florida State to the 1999 national championship and won the Heisman in 2000, most recently served as Tennessee’s quarterbacks coach in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was the Vols’ running backs coach in 2018. Weinke served one year as an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2017. He spent two seasons in the NFL as the Rams’ quarterbacks coach in 2015-16. Following his playing career at Florida State, Weinke was drafted in the fourth round by Carolina in 2001. He played seven seasons with Carolina and San Francisco.

MISCELLANY

Sloane Stephens, Jozy Altidore tie the knot

Tennis star Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore got married gotten married Saturday in Miami Beach, according to People magazine. Stephens, 28, won the 2017 US Open and was a finalist in the 2018 French Open, a semifinalist at the 2013 Australian Open and a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2013. Altidore, 32, has been with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer since 2015. He has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the United States. but has not appeared for the national team since the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final . . . Liverpool has requested the postponement of Thursday’s match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals because of more suspected COVID-19 cases at the club. First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday after more positive tests among players and staff. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is among those currently isolating after contracting the virus.