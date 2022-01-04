Nine Boston Pride players chosen for PHF’s All-Star Showcase

Goalie Katie Burt, defender Kali Flanagan, and forwards McKenna Brand, Sammy Davis, Meghara McManus, and Christina Putigna round out the Pride players chosen by PHF coaches and general managers.

Forward Jillian Dempsey, making her fourth all-star appearance, was chosen as one of three all-star captains, and defenders Amanda Boulier and Kaleigh Fratkin also earned their fourth all-star recognitions.

The Boston Pride had a league-best nine players selected for the Premier Hockey Federation’s All-Star Showcase Jan. 29 in Toronto.

“Each of these players are standouts through the first half of the PHF season and most deserving of all-star distinctions and the honor to compete on this stage,” said PHF commissioner Tyler Tumminia. “It’s been a joy sharing this news with the athletes because everyone is so proud and humbled by the recognition, and also very excited to be part of this special event.”

Dempsey and Putigna lead the Pride in scoring with four goals each. Boulier, in her first season with Boston after a standout stint in Minnesota, has registered a team-high six assists, which ranks third in the league.

In goal, former Boston College star Burt has split time with Lovisa Selander, recording a 3-1 record with a 1.48 goals against average and a 95.3 save percentage, which leads the league.

Burt, Brand, and Putigna will be making their second all-star appearances, while Davis, Flanagan, and McManus were selected for the first time.

The Pride are 6-2-0 (15 points) entering Saturday’s matchup at Buffalo.

Full PHF All-Star roster

Goaltenders: Katie Burt (BOS), Elaine Chuli (TOR), Abbie Ives (CTW)

Defenders: Amanda Boulier (BOS), Taylor Davison (TOR), Lindsay Eastwood (TOR), Kali Flanagan (BOS), Kaleigh Fratkin (BOS), Tori Howran (CTW), Dominique Kremer (BUF), Patti Marshall (MIN), Allie Munroe (CTW), Marie-Jo Pelletier (BUF), Shannon Turner (CTW), Taylor Woods (TOR)

Forwards: Taylor Accursi (BUF), McKenna Brand (BOS), Michela Cava (TOR), Jonna Curtis (MIN), Sammy Davis (BOS), Anjelica Diffendal (BUF), Taylor Girard (CTW), Mikyla Grant-Mentis (TOR), Kennedy Marchment (CTW), Meghara McManus (BOS), Madison Packer (MET), Christina Putigna (BOS), Rebecca Russo (MET), Alyssa Wohlfeiler (CTW), Emma Woods (TOR)

Captains: Shiann Darkangelo (TOR), Jillian Dempsey (BOS), Allie Thunstrom (MIN)



