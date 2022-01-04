Oskar Steen playing like he wants to stay with Bruins

Meanwhile, rookie winger Oskar Steen has experienced a different kind of breakthrough, a case the Bruins ardently hope remains positive and runs for a long time to come.

On Tuesday morning, hours before facing the Devils at the Garden, they learned that Jake DeBrusk again tested positive, COVID-19 forcing the struggling winger to the sidelines for a second time in less than a year.

The Bruins lately have had their fill of “breakthrough” cases. Enough of them, thank you, to last them at least one pandemic.

Steen, the downsized (5 feet 9 inches) center/wing, impressive in Sunday’s 5-1 win in Detroit, was back in the lineup, suiting up for only the eighth game of his NHL career.

Advertisement

Albeit the playing sample may be, shall we say, Steen-like in size, it appears the 23-year-old Swede may be on the verge of breaking through and holding steady NHL work.

“So far, with Oskar, he’s been able to make the jump, still play his game,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, who opened the night with Steen playing up in the order, on a No. 3 line with Nick Foligno and Charlie Coyle. “Good for him. That’s what you hope and you want — you just can never predict which guys will be able to do it, and right now he has done it. Still early, but let’s hope it continues.”

Steen was a late pick, No. 165 overall, in 2016, and it was ex-Bruin, and fellow Swede, P.J. Axelsson who advocated for him at the draft that day in Buffalo. Axelsson, noted then-assistant general manager Scott Bradley, “banged the table” for his countryman.

The Bruins at the time, by Axelsson’s eye, were “getting a typical Swedish player” with the pick. That meant, said Axelsson, Steen had the smarts and skill one day to play a responsible, full-sheet NHL game.

“And with good hands,” added Axelsson, whose sublime defensive skills translated to a solid 11-year career with the Bruins. “Better hands than I had, actually.”

Advertisement

Steen flashed those slick mitts on Sunday, playing on a fourth line with Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek, when he set up Nosek’s game-closing goal with a velvety headman pass off the rush. It was one of a number of shifts that Steen, despite his modest big league résumé, looked totally comfortable in his environment. Overall, his play was smart and assertive, traits that many young players often need time to display, while others never make that jump.

“I’ve nearly my whole life been an offensive player,” said Steen, who spent four more years playing in Sweden after the NHL Draft, prior to wading into the North American game. “So, I just have to score more and [collect] more points, and probably I can move up the lineup. For me, the first step here is just to make the lineup, so that’s what I’m aiming for right now.”

The Bruins are very much in need adding youth, particularly at forward, where a slew of draft hopefuls in recent years have not fully seized their chance to find steady work.

Just a few of the misses: Ted Donato, Anders Bjork, Danton Heinen, all of whom management believed to be candidates to play in the top six. Others have been slow to grasp the opportunity, such as Jack Studnicka and Zach Senyshyn, the latter of whom recently joined DeBrusk in requesting a trade.

Advertisement

For a year or two, DeBrusk appeared to be their prized catch among three first-round picks in 2015, but he has struggled to produce the last 2-3 seasons.

With DeBrusk in COVID protocol, Steen moved higher in the order, but Cassidy said emphatically that Steen was slated to be in the lineup even if DeBrusk had not been forced to exit.

“He was going in,” said Cassidy. “We were playing the same lineup [as Sunday].”

To fill in for DeBrusk, Cassidy drew Curtis Lazar back into the lineup. Lazar needed to skip Sunday’s game after banging up a leg in Saturday’s matinee against the Sabres.

Many rookies, if not most, fail to bring out their best when called up from the minors. They too often defer to the veterans, which, for forwards, typically has them passing up shooting opportunities, even if they are blatant scoring chances.

“Most [young] players are little but in awe when called up,” explained Cassidy. “I mean, you walk around the room with Patrice Bergeron and Pasta [David Pastrnak] … whoever you emulate or look up to … maybe it’s Marchy [Brad Marchand] or if it’s a D-man, Charlie [McAvoy], Z [Zdeno Chara] over the years, or [Torey] Krug. I think it’s human nature to get in there and say, ‘Hey, I’m in a room with these guys, am I good enough?’ ”

If Steen is thinking that, he’s not showing it. He’s also not saying it. He’s at least assured enough to say he wants to stay.

Advertisement

“I do feel more confident right now,” he said prior to faceoff. “I get more and more confident every time, and I feel my game in Providence has been really good, and that’s a key, too.”

Steen, with a 10-10—20 line in 16 games, led the WannaBs in scoring when he was recalled. He’s looked right at home among some of those big names, veterans who could use a helping youthful hand.

“I feel this is a really good group,” Steen said when asked about the potential of being intimidated in a room of vets. ”They take care of everyone. It’s competing every day. It’s a good group for me to be in and I feel like there’s a lot of guys pushing each other, and I try to push, too, so it’s good for everyone.”

There are jobs here. Bergeron may be playing his last season. To fill holes up front, GM Don Sweeney went out over the summer and reloaded with older free agents such as Erik Haula, Foligno, and Nosek. Had the kids come through, there would have been no need to fill the cupboard with UFA coffee mugs.

So now is the time for Oskar Steen. In so many ways, it’s past time.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.