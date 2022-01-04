Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

According to the citation, a Walgreens employee argued with some people shopping around 8 p.m. Those people left and came back into the store with Dupree who “then grabbed the victim and his phone” followed by the altercation before Dupree left.

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title.

Dupree is scheduled to be booked in three weeks. The 6-foot-4-inch, 269-pound linebacker was the Titans’ top free agent signee last March with a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. Dupree, who tore his right ACL in December 2020, has started five of 10 games played this season and has three sacks and a forced fumble.

The Titans issued a statement saying they are “aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”

Advertisement

Tennessee (11-5) can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win Sunday in Houston.

Baker Mayfield will have shoulder surgery, miss Cleveland finale

Baker Mayfield’s broken fourth season with the Browns has mercifully ended with one game left. He is sitting out the season finale against Cincinnati so he can undergo surgery on his left shoulder, an injury that affected his performance, contributed to the Browns’ falling way short of expectations, and may have altered the path of his NFL career.

Mayfield, who played with a torn labrum suffered in Week 2 and a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder for most of the season, was sacked nine times in Monday night’s 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Afterward, the 26-year-old said he “was pretty damn beat up” and planned to consult with his family and agents about whether to play against the AFC North champion Bengals.

Advertisement

“Obviously frustrating for him, but we felt this was the best thing for him right now,” said coach Kevin Stefanski, who did not have a timeline for recovery.

While the operation, which has yet to be scheduled, ends this season for Mayfield, there’s no certainty on where he’ll take his next snap. The Browns picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year, $18.8 million contract option for 2022, but his erratic and often poor play this season has raised doubts as to whether the team wants to go forward with him.

The team has not approached Mayfield’s agents about a long-term extension, which seemed almost a certainty after he led them to the playoffs last season.

Mayfield finished with 17 TDs, 13 picks, and 3,010 yards.

WFT will unveil new identity on Feb. 2

Washington’s NFL team announced it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2, and that it will not be the Wolves or RedWolves due to potential trademark issues. Commanders, Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents, and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were among the other finalists . . . Cincinnati sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and three other starters are among five Bengals that were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain were sidelined, along with safety Vonn Bell. The Bengals (10-6) have clinched the AFC North title for their first trip to the playoffs since the 2015 season. Cincinnati has an outside chance to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed Sunday with a win over Cleveland and some help . . . Kansas City should have left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on the field when they visit the Broncos on Saturday. Brown hurt his calf muscle during pregame warm-ups and missed last week’s last-second loss in Cincinnati . . . Jalen Hurts sent a letter to the NFL and the Washington Football Team, asking both to take action after narrowly escaping harm when fans fell onto the field because a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way as the Philadelphia quarterback was walking into the tunnel after Sunday’s win. Hurts avoided the railing and calmly helped some fans to their feet. Mark Tenally, a photo runner for The Associated Press who was standing under the railing, was injured and attended to by medical personnel . . . The Jets placed left tackle George Fant and defensive end Bryce Huff on injured reserve, ending their seasons before the team’s finale at Buffalo . . . Doug Dieken, 72, who after retiring as a left tackle for the Browns became a beloved radio color commentator for the team, is retiring from broadcasting after spending 50-plus years with the organization following Cleveland’s season finale against Cincinnati.