North Korea launches ballistic missile, South Korea says

When North Korea last conducted a missile test, on Oct. 19, it tested a newly developed submarine-launched ballistic missile off its east coast in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions banning the country from developing or testing ballistic missiles or nuclear devices.

South Korea’s military said its analysts and U.S. officials were studying the trajectory and other flight data of the North Korean missile to learn more.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast Wednesday, the South Korean military said, days after the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, said his country should focus on bolstering food production in the new year while continuing to strengthen its military power.

“It’s truly regrettable that North Korea has repeatedly launched missiles since last year​,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan said​ Wednesday​. “The Japanese government will strengthen warning and surveillance more than ever.”

North Korea has not tested any long-range missiles of the kind that could directly threaten the continental United States since it launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2017. But since Kim’s diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019, the country has resumed testing mostly short-range missiles, including ones launched from trains rolled out of tunnels​.

These tests indicated that the North was developing more sophisticated ways of delivering nuclear and other warheads to South Korea, Japan and U.S. bases, according to defense analysts. ​Some of the missiles it has tested since 2019 used solid fuel and made midair maneuvers​, making them harder to intercept, defense analysts said.

After the ICBM tests in 2017, Kim said that his country had the ability to launch a nuclear strike against the continental United States. Then he met Trump three times between 2018 and 2019 to push the United States to ease sanctions​ imposed under U.N. Security Council resolutions. ​

The Kim-Trump diplomacy collapsed without an agreement on rolling back the North’s nuclear weapons program or lifting international sanctions imposed on the country. ​ ​Since then, North Korea has said it would not engage in dialogue again with Washington unless the United States changes its “hostile policy,” including joint military exercises with South Korea and international sanctions​.

During a five-day Workers’ Party meeting that ended Friday in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, Kim said his country should focus on alleviating the country’s chronic food shortages — a problem that he inherited from ​Kim Jong Il, ​his father​ and ​predecessor, who died 10 years ago​, ​and has yet to fix.

But he also said conditions demanded that “bolstering the state defense capability be further powerfully propelled without a moment’s delay.”

The North’s state media reports on the party meeting did not mention any diplomatic overtures toward the United States or South Korea, indicating that the country would continue to stick to its “self-reliant” policy.

North Korea ​remains extremely wary of any contact with the outside world during the coronavirus pandemic.

