Actress and advocate Taraji P. Henson is part of the Museum of Science’s upcoming programming

“We really aim to explore the STEM issues that are affecting all adults and all communities,” said James Monroe, the museum’s producer of adult programs. “That includes fusing together art, science, and technology, always in order to take advantage of the unique resources that we have on site here at the museum.”

Boston’s Museum of Science announced its 2022 winter and spring adult programming lineup Wednesday as part of the museum’s SubSpace series. The slate of events includes concerts, film screenings, interactive activities, and panel discussions from February through May, both in-person and virtual.

The season kicks off with “A Reno Family Foundation Symposium – Peace of Mind: An Evening with Taraji P. Henson” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the museum. The event features a conversation between Henson, actress and mental health awareness advocate, and Boston Globe columnist Jeneé Osterheldt.

“It’s going to be a conversation between the two of them that’s really anchored in Taraji’s work and advocacy around mental health and breaking down stigmas around mental health, specifically in communities of color,” Monroe said. Tickets start at $25.

Two more events round out the month. On Feb. 23, the Museum of Science partners with the Museum of African American History to screen of the new documentary “Jubilee, Juneteenth & the Thirteenth” at MAAH. The film focuses on the role of African Americans in Massachusetts in the abolition of human slavery, Monroe said. On Feb. 24, the Museum of Science will host Encode Justice, a free event with a youth activist coalition using artificial intelligence to fight for human rights, according to a press release.

Additional events in the SubSpace series include a March 30 celebration of the book release “Who’s Black and Why? A Hidden Chapter from the Eighteenth-Century Invention of Race,” hosted by its editors Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Andrew S. Curran. A copy of the book is included with the $35 admission price. “Dope Labs,” a free event on April 14, will feature podcasters and scientists Zakiya Whatley and Titi Shodiya, whom Monroe called “probably two of the best science communicators I’ve ever encountered.”

SubSpace’s winter and spring lineup also includes two book clubs: the Science Book Club for the Curious and the Science Fiction Book Club for the Curious that meet virtually once a month year-round. Attendance is free.

Tickets for each event can be purchased at mos.org/adults. They are immediately available for Museum of Science members, and will become available for non-members starting Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.

