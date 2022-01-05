Blueprint Medicines appoints new CEO

“Serving as CEO of Blueprint Medicines for the last eight years has been the highlight of my career, and I’m immensely proud of all that we’ve accomplished in our efforts to improve and extend the lives of patients,” Albers said in a press release.

Its board of directors has tapped Kate Haviland, the company’s chief operating officer, to succeed Jeff Albers as CEO and president, effective April 4, 2022. The firm is also promoting chief commercial officer Christina Rossi to COO.

Blueprint Medicines is getting a new chief executive, the Cambridge biotech announced Wednesday.

Albers will stay on as executive chairman of the board of directors. As part of her new role, Haviland will serve on the company’s board.

Advertisement

Haviland’s career at Blueprint Medicines began when she joined the company in 2016 as chief business officer. She served as COO for three years before Wednesday’s promotion. Haviland previously held leadership positions at Idera Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Genzyme, and PTC Therapeutics.

As Haviland takes the helm, the company is advancing sales of its first FDA-approved drug, called Ayvakit, a precision medicine that reduces the size of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The drug was approved separately in June to treat advanced systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder.

“I’m thrilled to lead and work side-by-side with our employees at Blueprint Medicines, a team that is passionate and deeply committed to continuously driving and delivering medical innovation,” said Haviland.

Blueprint’s stock was down about 11 percent in late-morning trading. The company has been around for over a decade and went public in 2015.

Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.