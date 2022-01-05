Boston Fed elects one Class A director, reappoints two others

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said that Sushil K. Tuli, chairman and chief executive officer of Leader Bank, has been elected one of three Class A directors. Christina Hull Paxson, president of Brown University, and Corey Thomas, CEO of Boston-based Rapid7, were reappointed as chair and deputy chair of the board, the Boston Fed said Wednesday in a statement. Paxson is leading the search for a successor to Eric Rosengren, who retired as the Boston Fed’s CEO in September. Ronald O’Hanley, CEO of State Street Corp., was appointed the Boston Fed’s new representative for the Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council. He replaces John R. Ciulla of Webster Financial Corp. Tuli founded Arlington-based Leader Bank in 2002. It has seven branches and held $2.8 billion in assets as of Sept. 30. Chandler J. Howard, the former CEO of Liberty Bank in Middletown, Conn., completed a three-year term as a Class A director last month. Like all the regional Fed banks, Boston also has three Class B directors, chosen by member banks to represent the public, and three Class C directors, who are appointed by the Federal Reserve governors in Washington, also to represent the public. No other new directors were named. — LARRY EDELMAN

TOYS

Hasbro names a new CEO

Hasbro, the largest US toy company, named Chris Cocks as its new chief executive, almost three months after the death of longtime boss Brian Goldner. The appointment of Cocks, president and chief operating officer of Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming division, is effective Feb. 25, according to a statement Wednesday. He previously worked at Microsoft Corp. Cocks will replace Rich Stoddart, who took over as interim CEO in October. Stoddart will become chair of Hasbro’s board, also effective Feb. 25. Eric Nyman, meanwhile, is being elevated to president and chief operating officer. He is chief operating officer for Hasbro’s consumer products unit. The new leader has some tough shoes to fill. Goldner, who became CEO in 2008, expanded Hasbro’s girls and entertainment businesses. Under his direction, the company partnered with movie studios to introduce film versions of toy brands such as G.I. Joe and Battleship. In 2019, Hasbro announced the $4 billion acquisition of Entertainment One, a company best known for its Peppa Pig brand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WILDFIRES

PG&E responsible for California wildfire that burned nearly 1 million acres

The Pacific Gas and Electric utility company is to blame for the Dixie Fire, which ravaged swaths of northern California last summer, after a tree fell on electrical distribution lines that it owns and operates, a state investigation found. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said in a statement on Tuesday that its “meticulous and thorough investigation” determined that the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) located west of Cresta Dam. The report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office, the agency added, which will determine whether criminal charges will be filed. The blaze was the second-largest in California’s history and burned nearly 1 million acres — an area larger than New York City, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles combined. — WASHINGTON POST

SHIPPING

Maersk loses its spot as world’s largest container line

A.P. Moller-Maersk is no longer the world’s largest container line. The Danish carrier has been overtaken by Mediterranean Shipping Co. in terms of capacity, according to data compiled by Alphaliner and published on Wednesday. MSC’s fleet can carry 4,284,728 standard 20-foot containers, 1,888 more than Maersk, giving both a market share of 17 percent. Maersk, which first entered containerized trade in 1975, has held the top spot for decades. The carrier has been a pioneer in the industry, often breaking records by building the biggest ships. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

KFC to sell faux-chicken beginning next week

KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based chicken on Jan. 10. Beyond Fried Chicken will be offered for a limited time at KFC restaurants across the United States, the companies said Wednesday ina statement. The product will be available as a combo meal or a la carte in six- or 12-piece orders. Prices start at $6.99, excluding taxes, and may vary by location. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DELIVERIES

Amazon teams up with Stellantis on electric van

Amazon is partnering with Stellantis to develop software with the carmaker and agreed to buy a new electric delivery van. The maker of Jeep, Chrysler, and Fiat brands will work on digital technology with the e-commerce giant and use its cloud services, according to a joint statement Wednesday. Amazon will also be the first commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster electric delivery vehicle due in 2023. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME SECURITY

Amazon Ring adds sensor to detect breaking glass

Amazon Ring launched a sensor to detect glass breaking, an effort to buttress its home security system and help consumers determine if someone is trying to get into their house. The $39.99 indoor sensor, called the Ring Glass Break Sensor, can detect if a window is smashed or cracked from as far as 25 feet away, the company said Wednesday at its announcement timed with the annual CES show in Las Vegas. The sensor uses artificial intelligence to ignore non-window related breaking glass such as a dish falling, according to Ring. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EMPLOYMENT

US businesses added 800,000 jobs in December, ADP says

US companies in December added the most jobs in seven months, indicating that more Americans are returning to the labor force and helping employers fill a near-record number of open positions. Businesses’ payrolls grew by 807,000 last month, after a downwardly revised 505,000 gain in November, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. Even so, a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks could impact hiring if more Americans pull back on activities like travel and restaurant dining and businesses struggle to stay open. The data precede Friday’s monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which is currently forecast to show that the United States added 384,000 private payrolls in December. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STOCK MARKET

Wells Fargo warns of a rough ride ahead

US stock investors should brace for a correction in upcoming months, Wells Fargo & Co. strategists said, joining a chorus of warnings that Wall Street is in for a bumpier ride after last year’s powerful rally. With the Federal Reserve preparing to hit the brakes on support measures, and fears rising that economic recovery may have reached its peak, strategists from Goldman Sachs to BlackRock’s Investment Institute expect returns to be more muted this year, while JPMorgan Chase warned this week that the US market “could stall” if the outperformance of technology stocks starts to wane. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer and BioNTech team up again on another vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech agreed to their third joint messenger RNA project, an experimental shingles vaccine, expanding once more the collaboration that led to their successful shot for COVID-19. The partners expect to start human trials of the new vaccine in the second half of this year, they said in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS