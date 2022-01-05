fb-pixel Skip to main content

Leader Bank CEO Sushil Tuli named a director at the Boston Fed

By Larry Edelman Globe Staff,Updated January 5, 2022, 16 minutes ago
The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said that Sushil K. Tuli, chairman and chief executive officer of Leader Bank, has been elected one of three Class A directors.

Christina Hull Paxson, president of Brown University, and Corey Thomas, CEO of Boston-based Rapid7, were reappointed as chair and deputy chair of the board, the Boston Fed said Wednesday in a statement. Paxson is leading the search for a successor to Eric Rosengren, who retired as the Boston Fed’s CEO in September.

Ronald O’Hanley, CEO of State Street Corp., was appointed the Boston Fed’s new representative for the Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council. He replaces John R. Ciulla of Webster Financial Corp.

Tuli founded Arlington-based Leader Bank in 2002. It has seven branches and held $2.8 billion in assets as of Sept. 30. Chandler J. Howard, the former CEO of Liberty Bank in Middletown, Conn., completed a three-year term as a Class A director last month.

Like all the regional Fed banks, Boston also has three Class B directors, chosen by member banks to represent the public, and three Class C directors, who are appointed by the Federal Reserve governors in Washington, also to represent the public. No other new directors were named.

