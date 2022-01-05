Leader Bank CEO Sushil Tuli named a director at the Boston Fed

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said that Sushil K. Tuli, chairman and chief executive officer of Leader Bank, has been elected one of three Class A directors.

Christina Hull Paxson, president of Brown University, and Corey Thomas, CEO of Boston-based Rapid7, were reappointed as chair and deputy chair of the board, the Boston Fed said Wednesday in a statement. Paxson is leading the search for a successor to Eric Rosengren, who retired as the Boston Fed’s CEO in September.

Ronald O’Hanley, CEO of State Street Corp., was appointed the Boston Fed’s new representative for the Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council. He replaces John R. Ciulla of Webster Financial Corp.