Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly in upcoming film, reports say

Sources familiar with the project said that the untitled film will tell the story of a 12-year-old boy working on the MGM Lot in the 1950s who “finds an imaginary friend in Kelly” while working on one of his films, according to Variety. Evans, a Sudbury native, reportedly came up with the idea for the movie. In addition to playing the “Singin’ in the Rain” star, he will be a producer on the project. A studio is not yet attached to the film.

Chris Evans is in talks to take on the role of legendary actor and dancer Gene Kelly in an upcoming film produced by John Logan, according to reports from Deadline and Variety .

Advertisement

Mark Kassen is also said to be a producer alongside Evans and Logan — a three-time Academy Award nominee who will also write the script. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman will also produce through their company, T-Street Productions, according to the reports.

Evans, Johnson, and Bergman last worked together on the made-in-Massachusetts hit, “Knives Out,” whose sequel is in post-production.

Evans is perhaps best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2022, he is slated to play Pixar’s human version of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film “Lightyear,” which is set to hit the big screen on June 17.

Evans is also set to star “The Gray Man,” an action-thriller about a former CIA agent-turned-fugitive (played by Ryan Gosling), who is hunted down by his former colleague (Evans). No release date has been announced.

Kelly is best known for his performances in films such as “Anchors Aweigh” (1945), “An American in Paris” (1951), and, of course, “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952), widely considered one of the greatest movie musicals ever made.

Advertisement





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.