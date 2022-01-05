About 20 Quincy College students will get free childcare

An estimated 20 Quincy College students will get free childcare this semester thanks to a federal grant awarded to the college by the US Department of Education to help lower-income students who are parents.

The college anticipates expanding the program over the next two years, according to spokesman Scott Pickard. The school will receive $285,000 over that time from the Child Care Access Means Parents in School program, he said.

“Accessible, convenient, high-quality day care can make a difference in our students’ ability to pursue their educational goals,” Quincy College President Richard DeCristofaro said in a press release. “This grant represents a creative solution to a problem that too often forces students to choose between their education and their family.”