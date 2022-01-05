About 20 Quincy College students will get free childcare

An estimated 20 Quincy College students will get free childcare this semester thanks to a federal grant awarded to the college by the US Department of Education to help lower-income students who are parents.
The college anticipates expanding the program over the next two years, according to spokesman Scott Pickard. The school will receive $285,000 over that time from the Child Care Access Means Parents in School program, he said.
“Accessible, convenient, high-quality day care can make a difference in our students’ ability to pursue their educational goals,” Quincy College President Richard DeCristofaro said in a press release. “This grant represents a creative solution to a problem that too often forces students to choose between their education and their family.”
Eligible Quincy College students will be able to send their children to either the childcare center at the South Shore YMCA or the Wollaston Child Care Center, both state-certified programs in Quincy, Pickard said.
Children must be between 2.9 and 5 years old, although Pickard said the plan is to expand eligibility to both younger children and those attending after-school programs.
More information and applications are available from Quincy College.
