Boating tragedy on Lake Winnipesaukee; drowning victim identified as 20-year-old Framingham man

He went boating with friends on the lake Saturday, and the State Police Marine Patrol was alerted around 11:05 p.m. that “five people in a canoe had fallen” into the water, with four people making it to shore and one person, later identified as Rubert, still missing, according to the statement.

The New Hampshire State Police confirmed the identity of Rubert in a statement.

Authorities in New Hampshire identified the Massachusetts man who drowned late Saturday night after boats capsized on Lake Winnipesaukee as 20-year-old Andre C. Rubert, of Framingham.

Police and fire officials from neighboring communities responded along with State Police, the statement said. Investigators determined that two vessels, a kayak and a canoe, had left shore in Wolfeboro carrying two occupants each, officials said.

The foursome planned on reaching Grant Island, the statement said, but they decided to return to shore after a “short amount of time.” During the journey back to shore, troopers said, “both vessels capsized, putting all four occupants in the cold water.”

The four friends including Rubert tried to swim to shore using one of the overturned boats as a floatation device, authorities said.

Officials said a friend of the boaters heard their distress from the shoreline and paddled out to them in a canoe in an effort to render aid.

“The friend selflessly and successfully aided three of his friends onto the shoreline of Grant Island until First Responders arrived,” the statement said.

Personnel from the state Fish and Game agency and Wolfeboro Fire Rescue later recovered the body of Rubert in about 15 feet of water, according to the statement, which said none of the paddlers had life vests on when their boats tipped over.

Rubert’s death does not appear suspicious, the statement said. The case remains under investigation.

“State Police – Marine Patrol strongly reminds all boaters to wear their life jacket; especially in cold-water conditions,” the statement said.

Rubert was born in Curitiba, Parana Brazil and attended Framingham Public Schools, graduating from Keefe Technical High School in 2020, according to his obituary posted to the website of the Norton Funeral Home.

Following graduation, the notice said, he began working at DC Electric in Hopkinton and looked forward to becoming a journeyman electrician one day.

The obituary said Rubert shared a special bond with his 5-year-old brother, TJ.

“Andre enjoyed playing with him, picking him up and twirling him around or jumping out of a dark doorway to spook him,” the obituary said. “Their play gave their mother endless joy with an occasional ‘Andre careful please!’ mixed in. Andre, you are in our hearts forever. We love you forever.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.