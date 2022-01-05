fb-pixel Skip to main content
THE GREAT DIVIDE

BPS Superintendent takes on teaching role due to staffing shortage

By Allana J. Barefield Globe Correspondent,Updated January 5, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.
Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com.

As administrators try to keep in-person learning going amid the spike of COVID-19 cases and increasing staffing shortages, at least one district leader has put on her teacher’s hat to fill in. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Wednesday is teaching at the Nathan Hale School.

Cassellius tweeted early this morning saying " I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited to teach fifth grade today.”

On Tuesday, more than 1,000 teachers and staff were absent within the district, according to Boston Teachers Union president Jessica Tang. Boston Public Schools leaders said they expect there will be an increase in absences during the winter period because the Omicron variant is spreading at a faster rate than Delta.

Advertisement

Related: ‘We may reach a level of staff absences that compromises our ability to safely operate’: Schools hammered by COVID grapple to remain open

Before Cassellius entered the elementary to teach she spoke to the media on the importance of pivoting duties. “I jumped into gear and said I would clear my calendar,” Cassellius said.

Cassellius then gave an inside look at her classroom of the young scholars. She wrote, in a tweet “full class of brilliant, amazing students. So engaged. We are working on poetry and fluency.”


Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video