BPS Superintendent takes on teaching role due to staffing shortage

As administrators try to keep in-person learning going amid the spike of COVID-19 cases and increasing staffing shortages, at least one district leader has put on her teacher’s hat to fill in. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Wednesday is teaching at the Nathan Hale School.

Cassellius tweeted early this morning saying " I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited to teach fifth grade today.”