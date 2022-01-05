BPS Superintendent takes on teaching role due to staffing shortage

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com.
As administrators try to keep in-person learning going amid the spike of COVID-19 cases and increasing staffing shortages, at least one district leader has put on her teacher’s hat to fill in. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Wednesday is teaching at the Nathan Hale School.
Cassellius tweeted early this morning saying " I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited to teach fifth grade today.”
I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited to teach fifth grade today. Feels like it did my first day of class. I can’t wait to greet my amazing students. pic.twitter.com/wsRAMiMx3y— Brenda Cassellius (@BCassellius) January 5, 2022
On Tuesday, more than 1,000 teachers and staff were absent within the district, according to Boston Teachers Union president Jessica Tang. Boston Public Schools leaders said they expect there will be an increase in absences during the winter period because the Omicron variant is spreading at a faster rate than Delta.
Advertisement
Before Cassellius entered the elementary to teach she spoke to the media on the importance of pivoting duties. “I jumped into gear and said I would clear my calendar,” Cassellius said.
NOW: Boston Public Schools Superintendent @BCassellius jumped into action to help teach today as the district deals with more than 1,000 staff absent. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/PpI2JdG2vG— Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) January 5, 2022
Cassellius then gave an inside look at her classroom of the young scholars. She wrote, in a tweet “full class of brilliant, amazing students. So engaged. We are working on poetry and fluency.”
Full class of brilliant, amazing students. So engaged. We are working on poetry and fluency. The students are so eager to learn. On to independent reading next. Mr. Holden left excellent plans and he made it so easy. The kids miss you and say you are the best teacher!!! pic.twitter.com/J168FbKv0f— Brenda Cassellius (@BCassellius) January 5, 2022
Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.