Cambridge students head back to school amid uncertainty

When parents woke up Wednesday morning, Cambridge still did not have the individual test results for 3,500 students who were tested.

Students in Cambridge headed back to school for the first time since winter break amid great uncertainty. The district had delayed the start of school for two days in an ambitious plan to test all students Monday and review results Tuesday before welcoming children back to class.

Schools in Massachusetts continued Wednesday to grapple with the Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge that has driven case counts to record levels and is straining hospitals .

Officials said pool testing indicated hundreds of students might be infected. But students were allowed to return to classes anyway, a move families questioned.

In a message to parents late Tuesday night, district leaders said 157 out of 362 testing pools were positive.

“This means that there are at least 157 positive individuals, but there could be well over 1,000,” Superintendent Victoria Greer wrote.

By mid-morning Wednesday, only 125 individual test results had come back, officials said. It wasn’t clear how many were positive.

“If we receive positive results after school starts and your student is in attendance at school, your student will be quarantined at school for immediate pickup,” wrote Greer.

Parents took to online groups and Whatsapp lists to decide how to interpret the data and instructions, many opting to keep their kids home Wednesday.

“It doesn’t make sense to send in everyone while awaiting results,” wrote one parent of a student at the King Open Elementary School. “But if they’ve notified most of the positive cases then that’s another story.”

Another parent agreed. “It defeats the whole purpose of the delayed start unless those who tested positive have been notified.”

In Boston, where some 1,000 school staffers were absent Tuesday including more than 400 teachers, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius headed into the classroom Wednesday to pinch hit for a sick fourth-grade teacher at the Nathan Hale Elementary School in Roxbury.

"I jumped into gear and said I'd clear my calendar," Cassellius told reporters outside the school Wednesday morning.













































