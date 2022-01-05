Civil rights complaint filed against Providence Water over lead pipes

The first-of-its-kind administrative complaint was filed by the Childhood Lead Action Project, Direct Action for Rights and Equality, South Providence Neighborhood Association, National Center for Healthy Housing, and the Environmental Defense Fund.

“All families deserve lead-free drinking water, regardless of race, class, or any other factor,” Childhood Lead Action Project Executive Director Laura Brion said. “Right now, ProvWater will only fully replace lead pipes for property owners with enough money to pay out of pocket or take out a loan. This amounts to obvious race and class discrimination and needs to stop.”

PROVIDENCE — Five groups filed a civil rights complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, claiming the Providence Water Supply Board’s lead pipe replacement practices disproportionately increase the risk of lead exposure for Black, Latino, and Native American residents.

Providence Water is Rhode Island’s largest water utility, serving about one-third of the state’s population, and it has more than 27,000 full or partial lead service lines in its service area, which includes Providence, Cranston, Johnston, North Providence, and part of Smithfield.

The complaint says Providence Water has exceeded the EPA’s lead action level every year since 2006, with the exception of 2015, and as a result, it was recently ranked second-worst on a national priority watch list for lead.

The complaint says the only way to eliminate lead exposure from drinking water is to fully replace lead service lines. And while Providence Water is replacing lead pipes as part of its water main infrastructure rehabilitation projects, it’s only offering free replacement of the lines that run from the water main to the curb, the complaint says.

To replace lead service lines completely, Providence Water requires that homeowners pay to replace the portion that runs under their property — at a cost of up to $4,500, which can be financed through a 10-year loan program, the groups say. And the utility leaves lead pipes in place if people can’t afford or don’t act to replace the pipes leading to their homes, they say.

The complaint says partial replacements disturb the remaining lead pipes that runs from the curb to the house, and that can increase the release of lead particulates into residents’ drinking water, resulting in higher lead levels in the short-term with no long-term reduction in lead.

The groups say EPA’s Science Advisory Board has found that partial replacements increase the risk of lead contamination, with no evidence they are effective in reducing drinking water lead levels in the long-term.

Under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, any group that receives federal funds cannot discriminate, even unintentionally, on the basis of race, color, or national origin in the services they provide. And Providence Water has received more than $90 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Funds since 2015 and a $6.4 million Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation Act grant in 2020, according to the complaint.

The complaint calls on the EPA to investigate Providence Water and force it to address the issue. The groups say the easiest way to do this is for Providence Water to conduct full lead pipe replacements during its water main infrastructure work for all residents at no cost to property owners.

“Too many utilities conduct infrastructure projects that force a difficult choice on families. It doesn’t have to be this way,” said Tom Neltner, senior director of safer chemicals at the Environmental Defense Fund. “States such as Michigan, Illinois, and New Jersey have banned this practice to protect residents who lack the resources to protect themselves.”

In response to the complaint, Providence Water spokesman Christopher Hunter issued a statement, saying, “Providence Water takes the issue of lead at our customers taps extremely seriously. That is why for the past 10 years we have been working closely with the Environmental Protection Agency and a panel of nationally recognized drinking water experts to develop and implement strategies to reduce lead in drinking water.”

Providence Water has implemented this 5-part strategy:

Addition of orthophosphate for enhanced corrosion control

Aggressive water main rehabilitation within our distribution system

A zero-percent interest, 10-year loan program to help our customers remove their portion of a lead service

A system-wide unidirectional flushing program

An extensive public education and outreach program

“Thanks to these efforts, we are seeing improvements in our distribution system,” the statement said. “As of December, Providence Water is in compliance with the EPA’s Lead & Copper Rule.”

Providence Water is working with the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank to maximize federal infrastructure bill funding to remove lead service lines, and that program will prioritize lead pipe replacements “in disadvantaged areas throughout our service area,” it said.

“We understand and appreciate community advocacy regarding this public health issue,” the statement said. “Providence Water will continue to follow the recommendations of the EPA and our expert panel regarding lead service line replacements.

Advocates and state legislators have called for Rhode Island to tap $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds or other federal money to replace the estimated 100,000 drinking water pipes in the state that still contain lead.

Last year, as families huddled inside during school closures and stay-at-home advisories, the number of children poisoned by lead for the first time rose from 388 to 472, according to state Department of Health data. That 22 percent increase was even more alarming because it occurred as 17 percent fewer children were being tested, suggesting the extent of the lead poisoning is far greater.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.