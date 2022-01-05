Cohasset brings the library outside with StoryWalk

First set up on Dec. 27, it will remain in place until the end of January and features the book “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by author-illustrator Apryl Stott. The book describes the friendship between a little girl and a bear, and has positive holiday-inspired themes. In total, the installation has 22 pages held on Christmas tree stands.

A new feature of the Town’s annual holiday exhibit, it was created by the Paul Pratt Memorial Library and consists of laminated pages from a children’s book displayed on posts that are lined up along a path outdoors.

Local libraries can provide a refuge for families seeking space to allow their kids to explore and learn outside of school, but with the restrictions of the pandemic the typical programming offered at libraries is not always available. In Cohasset, a possible solution to this issue has been offered in a new StoryWalk in the Town Common.

The project was brought to Cohasset by Library Director Meaghan James with the help of Sharon Moody, children’s librarian, and Meghan Damiano, youth services assistant librarian. James worked with the Cohasset Cultural Council, Paul Pratt Memorial Library Trustees and the Friends of the Cohasset Library to bring the project to fruition.

“When COVID-19 hit we were really looking for ways to stay engaged with the community, and that’s when we thought a StoryWalk would be a perfect option,“ said James, “We started working on grants, and the children’s department of the library were really instrumental to make sure the project would be successful.”

The StoryWalk is sponsored by the Cohasset Cultural Council and Friends of the Cohasset Library. Town of Cohasset

StoryWalk is a concept created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., in 2007 as a literacy exercise that could also get families outside. The idea is low-budget and relatively easy to replicate, and has now spread in communities all across the country and world.

“It was humming before the Pandemic and then it exploded,” said Ferguson, ”Libraries wanted to be able to reach their patrons in new ways that weren’t indoors.”

The displays used in the Town Common were organized with help from Cohasset Director of Facilities Nick Berardi. They are weather resistant and durable, and could be moved around Cohasset to bring the StoryWalk to different parts of the community, according to James.

“We’d like to have a map on our website with a ‘where’s the StoryWalk now?’ type of fun experience,” said James, “With COVID-19 on the rise again, families are really looking for fun things to do, so at the end of January the StoryWalk will come back to the Library, and then we have some connections on where it might end up, but people are going to have to wait and see.”

Although the installation is new, Director James hopes that the example created in Cohasset could potentially spur surrounding communities to try out the StoryWalk in their parks.

The project encourages children to get excited about reading by bringing books into their environment, and making the process of reading more interactive, according to Ferguson.

“I really wanted fun,” said Ferguson, “I know from working with families that if you can get a child to read, the world opens up to them, so I thought it’d be great to promote reading and being outside and physical activity too.”

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.