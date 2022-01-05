Crash, natural gas fire in Sandwich knocks out utilities to part of town, fire department says

Additionally, the fire damaged a Comcast Internet cable and affected service for about 1,500 customers on Great Hill and Chase roads, the statement said.

Power and natural gas service was disrupted in the area of Great Hill, Lakefield Farms and Popplebottom roads, Fire Chief John J. Burke said in a statement late Wednesday night.

A single car crash in Sandwich Wednesday sparked a fire after a utility pole fell onto the car of a person who stopped to help at the scene and ignited a natural gas line, a fire official said.

National Grid, Eversource and Comcast were expected on the scene throughout the night to restore services, according to Burke.

Firefighters responded to a car crash at 3:38 p.m. around Great Hill Road, the statement said.

When crews arrived, another driver who stopped to help was trying to get the driver out of the vehicle. A power line fell onto that person’s car and started a fire that sparked a four-inch natural gas line to catch fire as well, Burke said.

The driver whose car crashed was not injured and refused medical treatment, the statement said.

The fire burned for three hours while firefighters put out the fire in surrounding brushes and kept the area cool while Natural Grid secured the gas leak, Sandwich fire said.

Firefighters left the scene around 7:30 p.m. About 20 firefighters from several Cape towns provided mutual aid. The Cotuit and Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills fire departments responded to the scene. Crews from Barnstable, Bourne and Mashpee provided station coverage, the statement said.









