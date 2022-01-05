A fleeting attack of conscience

They could have turned the page on one of the most shameful days in this nation’s history — made it the end of a dark chapter, instead of the beginning of an even darker one.

One year ago Thursday, the insurrection that threatened their personal safety and the democracy they professed to hold dear presented congressional Republicans with a choice. Faced with the bloody and logical conclusion of their years-long efforts to leverage fear and nurse our national divisions to hold onto power, they could have loudly and unequivocally rejected the Big Lie of a stolen election, and the defeated president who gave it life.

They could have turned away, could have brought us back from the brink.

At first, a few of them did. In the first hours and days after violent mobs invaded the Capitol in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election, even some of former president Trump’s most blindly devoted defenders rose to condemn the violence and lay the blame at his door. Even for some of his most craven followers, including House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Senator Lindsey Graham, the crowd Trump incited had gone too far. It had gotten so out of hand that even some Fox News personalities, we now know, had panicked, worried Trump’s legacy, and the party’s electoral prospects, would be destroyed by the insurrection. Some corporations that had benefited from GOP policies suspended donations to politicians who had refused to certify Electoral College votes.

That moment of conscience, or deep unease, quickly passed, as it became clear that the voters without whom these politicians could not survive would never reject the former president who now owned their party — who owned them. Most Republican voters would continue to stand with the members of Congress who voted to invalidate the election even as the blood and shattered glass still lay on the floor of the Capitol. Eventually, the corporate campaign donations began to flow again, as well.

So let this be the anniversary, too, of the last time those Republicans overestimated their own voters, and more importantly, themselves. The last time they made the mistake of thinking there would be a political price to pay for the desecration of the democracy they profess to hold dear. The last time some of them would pretend to hold democracy dear at all.

A year later, most Republican voters cling to the fiction that the 2020 election was stolen. Polls show that millions of them believe that fiction justified last year’s insurrection, and would legitimize further violence. The rag-tag conspiracists who descended on the Capitol are now glorified in some quarters as patriotic heroes and political prisoners.

“I have a real difficult time being in the same room with colleagues who are not only denying what happened on January 6, but giving praise to those who violently attacked the Capitol,” said Congressman Jim McGovern, the Worcester Democrat who held the gavel as crowds overran the building.

Across the country, the GOP has doubled down on its efforts to gut our democracy, passing laws not only to suppress votes but seek to take control of vote-counting, and if need be, to overturn results they see as illegitimate — which, for too many Republicans, means any contest won by Democrats.

Political scientist Theda Skocpol has studied right wing movements in this country for years. The Harvard professor has seen the way ordinary Americans fearful of the social, racial, and generational changes around them have been egged on by politicians, pundits, and others eager to marshal that fear rather than offer policies that could benefit the country and maybe win elections.

The mobs storming Congress on January 6 did not surprise her. The rapid shift of the GOP to countenancing their violence did. Presented with the destruction of that day, she said, the GOP elite could have changed the narrative. They could have distanced themselves from colleagues who had echoed and amped up the lies and the anger of the crowd that descended on the Capitol, and who chose to keep undermining the vote count even after the melee.

“People would have turned against [the insurrectionists] if the elites hadn’t caved within days,” she said. “That was a crucial juncture.”

But that meant risking future electoral defeat. So instead, those Republicans chose to keep riding the catastrophic wave Trump set in motion, one that looks set to crash down upon us all unless something miraculous happens between now and November’s midterms.

What might that miracle look like?

It’s clear it won’t happen in the Senate, where West Virginia’s Joe Manchin (and probably others) refuse to do away with the filibuster that stands in the way of the voting rights legislation that would hold back autocracy, and where Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema reminded her Senate colleagues Wednesday that she would not budge, either. And Skocpol says it won’t happen in the courts, where challenges to anti-democratic laws will drag on for years, and whatever victories voting rights advocates win are likely to be undone by a US Supreme Court dominated by Federalist Society darlings.

For Skocpol, there’s no point, either, in trying to convince the voters who believe the Big Lie, or think violence is justified, that they’re wrong. She has spoken to too many of them to believe they can be reached.

“We are in a period of profound disagreement, and the question is who wins, not who is persuaded,” she said.

Clearer condemnations and real consequences for the politicians and pundits who encouraged and assisted the insurrection might stiffen the spines of more reasonable Republican voters and those they elect, said Skocpol. A mass movement like the women’s marches of 2017, more involvement in down ballot races in every city and state, and pressure on those who donate to politicians would move us in the right direction, too.

For his part, McGovern wants to see his party be more aggressive about “the ongoing coup,” to treat the Republican rollback of voting rights as the emergency it is. He calls for masses of voters to “make it hard as hell” for politicians who would stand in the way of fixing it.

He is also still invested in persuasion. He hopes the House investigation into the events of Jan. 6 will reveal, in shocking detail, just how hostile to democracy the GOP has become, and how far some of his colleagues were and are willing to go to hold onto power. But there’s a risk here.

“When all the truth is known,” he asked, “will the American people care?”

That is the question on which our future now hangs.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.