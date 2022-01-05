Four towns team up for booster clinic in Hingham

The towns of Cohasset, Hingham, Hull, and Scituate will hold a regional COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic on Thursday, Jan. 13 at South Shore Baptist Church on Main Street in Hingham.

Members of the Hingham Fire Department and Cohasset Health Department will administer 300 doses of the Moderna booster for residents of the four towns who are 18 and older and who received their second dose of any type of COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago.

Participants will stay in their cars to get the shots, must wear masks at all times, and should bring their vaccination cards with them to be updated.