fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI BUSINESS

Hasbro toy company taps new CEO

Chris Cocks, the president and head of Hasbro’s digital gaming division and Wizards of the Coast, will take over from interim CEO Rich Stoddart on Feb. 25

By Alexa Gagosz Globe Staff,Updated January 5, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Signage is displayed on a Hasbro Inc.Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

PROVIDENCE — Nearly three months after beloved CEO Brian Goldner lost his battle with cancer, toy giant Hasbro has tapped a new leader.

Chris Cocks, the president and head of Hasbro’s digital gaming division and Wizards of the Coast, was promoted to CEO. Cocks will take over from interim CEO Rich Stoddart on Feb. 25, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

Stoddart, a former marketing and advertising executive, became interim CEO when Goldner went on medical leave, just days before he died.




Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video