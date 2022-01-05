Hasbro toy company taps new CEO

PROVIDENCE — Nearly three months after beloved CEO Brian Goldner lost his battle with cancer, toy giant Hasbro has tapped a new leader.

Chris Cocks, the president and head of Hasbro’s digital gaming division and Wizards of the Coast, was promoted to CEO. Cocks will take over from interim CEO Rich Stoddart on Feb. 25, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

Stoddart, a former marketing and advertising executive, became interim CEO when Goldner went on medical leave, just days before he died.