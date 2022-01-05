Ipswich is awarded state grant to improve safety for pedestrians, motorists

The grant will fund two Ipswich projects that aim to improve pedestrian safety, as well as the safety of all residents and visitors to Ipswich. Both projects focus primarily on the improvement of pedestrian safety.

The $265,000 grant was given to the town by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation as part of the Complete Streets Funding Program for the Fiscal Year 2022.

The Town of Ipswich has been awarded a state grant to improve pedestrian and motorist safety.

Ipswich Town Manager Anthony Marino explained that the areas in which the projects will take place have a lot of pedestrian and vehicular traffic. “We want to make some safety improvements to increase safety for pedestrians,” Marino said.

Advertisement

One of the projects will include the construction of a new sidewalk extending from Maple Street to Lord Square, as well as new crosswalks in the area. The project will also install granite curbing, curb ramps, road striping, and buffer zones to provide separation between motorists and pedestrians to protect both groups.

Not only will new pedestrian areas be constructed, the existing pedestrian crossing of the MBTA Commuter Rail Newburyport Line across Linebrook Road will be evaluated and upgraded according to federal and state guidelines.

The changes are designed to improve access to Ipswich schools for students and increase access to Bialek Park, where new bike racks will be added.

The second Ipswich project will be conducted on an intersection that connects the town center, schools, residential neighborhoods, and popular community destinations. The area is highly congested with both pedestrians and motorists, including heavy truck traffic toward the center of town.

The project involves reconstruction of the existing pedestrian crossing in that area, new crosswalks, a new pedestrian island, a pedestrian-activated warning device and road striping.

The two grant-funded projects will bring specific areas in Ipswich into compliance with state Architectural Access Board regulations and the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

Advertisement

Ipswich is one of 24 municipalities that was awarded funds by MassDOT as part of the Complete Streets Funding Program. The program awarded a total of $84.5 million to fund projects to improve travel in the recipient communities.

“These projects will benefit everybody with increased pedestrian safety,” said Marino, “It’ll benefit everybody to slow everything down and allow them to cross the street safely.”

Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.