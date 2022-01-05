Killington Ski Resort working to contain coronavirus outbreak among staff

It is unclear how many visitors to the resort have been infected with the virus in recent days.

Coronavirus testing and vaccination clinics for Killington employees have been held daily since Sunday and plans are in the works to hold further clinics, Ben Truman, a spokesman for the health department, said in an e-mail.

The Vermont Department of Health and leaders at Killington Ski Resort are working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak after 86 employees have tested positive for the virus, officials said on Tuesday.

“An outbreak here, or anywhere in Vermont is unwelcome, but is not unexpected given how quickly the Covid virus can move from person to person,” Truman said. “Despite the current situation, Killington’s management did all the right things in terms of appropriate prevention measures and policies, and has been a full partner in addressing the outbreak.

Killington issued a vaccination mandate for all staff and volunteers ahead of the ski season with a Dec. 10 deadline and has held weekly coronavirus testing throughout the season, said Kristel Killary, a spokeswoman for the resort.

“Like many businesses, especially those who are customer facing, we have seen an increase in positive COVID cases given the highly contagious Omicron variant and at this time 5% of our staff has tested positive,” she said in an e-mail Tuesday.

Heading into the holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for the resort, Killington closed its indoor bars and encouraged visitors to use their vehicles as their base lodge, according to Killary. The resort also canceled its annual Torchlight Parade and New Year’s Eve Wobbly Barn Party, she said.

The resort re-instituted a mask mandate on Dec. 27 for visitors and employees when indoors and while riding in a gondola, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, she said. The policy does not require visitors to wear masks while waiting in line for a chairlift or while riding one, according to the resort’s website.

The state Department of Health is encouraging visitors to get vaccinated against the virus and follow state and federal health guidelines. On Tuesday, the department reported 1,727 new coronavirus cases in the state with a running total of 68,957 confirmed cases. In Rutland County, where the ski resort is located, there were 894 new confirmed cases between Dec. 21 and Monday, according to the state’s data.

“Our recommendations for Vermonters and visitors is to closely follow all guidance and recommendations for preventing illness and the spread of the virus, including being fully vaccinated with primary shots and a booster,” Truman said. “If we all do our part, we can all enjoy what winter in Vermont has to offer.”

