Father of missing N.H. girl arrested on assault charge

According to Massachusetts court records and relatives, Adam Montgomery is Harmony Montgomery’s father. Her mother is Crystal Renee Sorey who was pregnant with the child in January 2014 when Montgomery shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

In a statement Wednesday, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office confirmed that Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested on Tuesday in Manchester and is charged with felony second-degree assault for alleged “conduct against Harmony Montgomery” in 2019, as well as one misdemeanor count of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.

Authorities have arrested the father of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery in connection with the child’s disappearance in October 2019, law enforcement officials said.

It wasn’t clear if Adam Montgomery had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Harmony Montgomery remains missing.

Adam Montgomery is slated for arraignment Wednesday morning in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

“Officials are continuing to search for Harmony and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her,” the statement said.

Harmony Montgomery was 5 when she was last seen in Manchester in October 2019.

Manchester police Chief Allen Aldenberg told reporters Monday that the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families notified Manchester police last week that Harmony was missing.

“Somewhere out there this little girl is in need of help, and that’s our job, and I need your help on helping us to find her safe so the next time we meet, maybe we meet with some good news,” Aldenberg said during a briefing Monday, which was streamed by WMUR-TV.

Sorey, was pregnant with the child when she was arrested for helping Adam Montgomery - her then-boyfriend - run from police after he shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill in January 2014, records show.

Harmony Montgomery was born on June 7. 2014, records show.

Manchester, N.H., police have repeatedly said Harmony has not been seen since 2019.

