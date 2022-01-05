Mayor Elorza outlines plan for spending $123 million in COVID relief funding

The city would also spend $8 million as part of long-running vision to revitalize the Greater Kennedy Plaza area near City Hall, as well as $2 million on capital investments in parks and recreation.

Elorza’s spending plan, which must be approved by the City Council, includes $28.1 million for housing and homelessness programs, the bulk of which would go to developing affordable housing units and expanding emergency services for those who lose homes through evictions or foreclosure.

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge Elorza on Wednesday outlined his plan for spending Providence’s remaining $123.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding, proposing a wide array of one-time investments to address homelessness, infrastructure, and racial equity.

“American Rescue Plan dollars represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to truly invest in our city and our people,” Elorza said. “With that in mind, understanding the needs of the community — especially those most impacted by COVID-19 — was critically important to our team.”

The city already laid out its plan for spending $42.5 million in federal funding in July, and the proposal released Wednesday covers the rest of the aid given to the city. State leaders are currently crafting their plan to spend another $1.1 billion.

The proposal comes after a three-month community engagement period that focused on reaching residents and business owners in every corner of the city. A task force formed by Elorza made a series of recommendations for how best to spend the funding, which was allocated by Congress in 2021.

In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Elorza said he wants the majority of the funding to go toward one-time projects rather than recurring programs so that nonprofits and organizations aren’t “set up to fail” once the money runs out.

Elorza’s plan calls for $10 million to be spent on a COVID-19 inequities program, which is designed to help residents who were disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The proposal also includes $500,000 in direct cash relief, although it’s unclear how that funding will be distributed.

If the plan is approved, $12.7 million would set aside for youth and community programs, including $2.5 million for expanding pre-school services. The proposal also includes $2 million for anti-violence investments – presumably to be earmarked for the Nonviolence Institute – and $2 million for Providence Promise, which assists students with college tuition.

Under the proposal, the city would set aside $28 million for revenue recovery, which Elorza compared to placing “dollars in the lock box for the next couple of years” for the city. The American Rescue Plan doesn’t allow municipalities to use funds to cover budget deficits or annual pension payments, but it does assist local governments with money they may have lost during the pandemic, like hotel tax revenue.

Elorza’s plan also provides $7.7 million to arts, culture, and hospitality programs, including the mayor’s signature PVD Fest, public art, and marketing to promote tourism in the city. Other spending categories include: business and economic development ($5.3 million), city services and infrastructure ($12.5 million), sustainability ($12 million), housing and homelessness ($28.1 million) racial equity ($15 million), youth and community ($12.1 million) revenue recovery ($27.9 million) and administration of funds ($3 million).

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.