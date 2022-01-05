O’Keefe, Blodgett not seeking reelection as Cape and Islands, Essex County District Attorneys

O’Keefe, a Republican, initially took office in January 2003, and his current term expires in January 2023. Blodgett, a Democrat, was elected the same year as O’Keefe. His term also expires next January.

Two longtime district attorneys on the Cape and Islands and in Essex County said Wednesday that they won’t seek reelection in November.

“It has been the honor of my professional life to have been elected five times by the voters of the Cape & Islands and to have led an office of professional and dedicated prosecutors,” O’Keefe said. “After much reflection I have decided not to seek a sixth term as District Attorney.”

He also thanked his staff for their efforts.

“I must say that neither myself nor the assistant district attorneys who work in this office could be effective at this job without the excellent support staff, victim witness assistants and police agencies who serve all of us every day,” O’Keefe said.

He vowed to continue serving the public until his current term expires. He was sworn into a fifth term in January 2019.

“In the time remaining in this term we will continue to serve the people of Cape Cod and the Islands,” O’Keefe said. “To the voters I say a heartfelt thank you for placing your trust in me over these many years.”

O’Keefe joined the office he now heads in 1982, serving as an assistant district attorney and ascending to chief prosecutor for six-person jury cases in the Cape and Islands district courts in 1985, according to his resume.

He became a Superior Court prosecutor in 1987 and was promoted to second assistant district attorney in 1993, before being named first assistant district attorney for the Cape and Islands in 1995, the resume says.

Blodgett, in his statement, said he had mulled his decision for a while.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family, I have decided not to seek a 6th term as District Attorney of Essex County,” Blodgett said. “It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as the Essex District Attorney for the past 20 years. I will always be indebted to the people of Essex County for their confidence in me.”

Blodgett also praised his team of attorneys, investigators and support staff.

“I am proud of the team I assembled, who work hard every day to seek justice for victims of crime,” Blodgett said. “Their diligence, determination, ethics, and compassion have served the people of this county well and have made my job deeply rewarding.”

Like O’Keefe, Blodgett said he’ll keep busy with the office until he bows out.

“There is still work to do, and I am honored to continue to lead this office until the completion of my term,” Blodgett said.

