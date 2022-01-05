Pembroke Center Food Pantry closes after 36 years

“They are knocking the building down and they don’t have a plan for us,” said Bill Ferguson, who has helped run the private pantry for about 20 years and whose mother, Carol, ran it before moving out of Pembroke. “If the town isn’t going to help us, there is nothing we can do. I am not mad, just disappointed and tired.”

The old brick building was built as a high school in 1934 and was an elementary school until it closed in 1981, when it became the Community Center and housed recreation programs, a private day-care center, and the pantry. Officials said the building will be replaced with a new community/recreation center — minus the day care and food pantry.

The Pembroke Center Food Pantry has closed in anticipation of the demolition of the town Community Center, where the pantry has been located for the past 36 years.

“Obviously, we feel bad,” said Town Manager William Chenard. “We are space-starved for many [town] departments, and we just don’t have the space.”

Chenard said federal borrowing rules also prevent the town from leasing space to private entities.

Ferguson said the Pembroke Center Food Pantry did not pay rent to the town.

Chenard also noted that there is another food pantry in Pembroke; the Firehouse Pantry distributes food supplied by the Greater Boston Food Bank to Pembroke residents from space in a local fire station.

Ferguson said the Pembroke Center Food Pantry relied entirely on private cash donations and was open to anyone from any community.

The pantry operated like a grocery store, with volunteers stocking the shelves and participants selecting their own supplies. “When we were going big, we would buy $5,000 or $6,000 of food every six weeks, and give it out,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry served 80 to 100 families a month. That number fell by about a third, he said, when the pantry began operating under pandemic restrictions that limited the number of people who could shop at one time.

The pantry closed to the public on Dec. 29 and must be completely out of the building by Jan. 20, Ferguson said.

He said he will donate all the food left in the pantry to other pantries in the area that have said they will accept his families, and he has returned dozens of donation checks. He said he tried to donate the pantry’s refrigerators and freezer to another organization that feeds the needy, but was told the equipment was too old.

“People are not happy, especially the elderly” who used the pantry, he said. “I’m kind of numb. [But] stuff happens.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.