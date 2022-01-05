R.I. prison, facing rising COVID-19 cases, ends visitation

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island suspended in-person visitation for inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston as it deals with a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates, the Department of Corrections said.
“We’re in for another tough stretch,” the Department of Corrections said in a Facebook post announcing the move Tuesday. “We will make it through to the other side safely if we all work together.”
The suspension of visitation does not affect attorney visits or clergy visits. The Department of Corrections said it would re-evaluate in four weeks to see if in-person visits can resume. The department provides one free video visit a week “to facilitate more contact with loved ones,” the message said.
Prison management said they expected COVID-19 cases to continue to rise in the congregate living setting.
According to Department of Corrections data on Tuesday, 21 new inmate cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, mostly at the Intake Service Center but also five in maximum security and six in medium. There were 46 active inmate cases total. Thirty-five new staff cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 61 active staff cases.
Sixty-five percent of the inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions are vaccinated, according to state records, varying from 45 percent at the Intake Service Center to 81 percent in medium.
The Department of Corrections announced last week that a correctional officer, Richard Carchia, died of COVID-19 complications. He is the second correctional officer to die of COVID-19. Two inmates have also died.
