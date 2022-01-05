R.I. prison, facing rising COVID-19 cases, ends visitation

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island suspended in-person visitation for inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston as it deals with a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates, the Department of Corrections said.

“We’re in for another tough stretch,” the Department of Corrections said in a Facebook post announcing the move Tuesday. “We will make it through to the other side safely if we all work together.”

The suspension of visitation does not affect attorney visits or clergy visits. The Department of Corrections said it would re-evaluate in four weeks to see if in-person visits can resume. The department provides one free video visit a week “to facilitate more contact with loved ones,” the message said.