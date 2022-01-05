RIC, CCRI will start the semester with remote learning

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 2,133.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 832,237 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 4,141

Test-positive rate: 17.4 percent

Currently hospitalized: 382

Total deaths: 3,096

Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island will start the semester with remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge because of the Omicron variant.

Both colleges are expected to inform students and faculty this morning of the decision to open Jan. 18, but keep students in distance learning for the first several weeks of the semester, according to Tim DelGiudice, the chair of the Council on Postsecondary Education.

Rhode Island College is now slated to reopen to in-person learning on Feb. 7, and the Community College of Rhode Island will welcome students back on Feb. 14.

COVID-19 cases continue to hit record highs in the state. The 10 highest single-day case totals during the pandemic have all come since Dec. 21. While the Omicron variant doesn’t appear to hit people as severely as other forms of the virus, hospitalizations have been ticking up. There were 382 residents in the hospital on Sunday, according to the Department of Health, the most in nearly a year -- since Jan. 23 of 2021.

Most colleges in the state are also requiring students to get a booster shot of the vaccine before they return to campus.

Governor Dan McKee announced Tuesday that he has remobilized 180 Rhode Island National Guard members to help with security and logistics at vaccination and testing sites because of the latest spike in cases.

⚓ My colleague Brian Amaral got his hands on a confidential memo that shows Governor Dan McKee was aware COVID-19 cases were on the rise in mid-November. Read more.

⚓ These are the highest-paid state employees in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ What role would Brown University play in the Lifespan-Care New England merger? Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island lawmakers on Tuesday overrode two of Governor McKee’s vetoes, paving the way for a statewide registry for short-term rentals and legislation favorable to the auto body repair industry. Read more.

⚓ Rich Luchette, a former top aide to US Representative David Cicilline, is quoted in this piece about how congressional staffers have handled the lingering trauma from the Jan. 6 attack. Read more.

⚓ How bad is this January? My colleague Beth Teitell writes that even making a resolution we know we’ll break feels like too much effort. Read more.

⚓ The kind of question that works only in New England: Mac Jones or Ja’Marr Chase for NFL Rookie of the Year? Sorry, but I’ve got Chase all day. Read more.

There’s a Republican who can win the Rhode Island governor’s race this year. The only problem is that he wants to run for a different office. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Hear directly from our Rhode Island team on our expansion, the big issues we’re covering, and our plans going forward. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

