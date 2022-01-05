Snow’s on the way Friday, but exactly how much? That’s still up in the air

But before we get there, we’ll have a mild rainy afternoon Wednesday with temperatures reaching near 50 degrees on a southerly flow of air. The rain will come to an end this evening, and tomorrow will be a beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures up near 40. If for some reason you haven’t put in those markers for shoveling and plowing, Thursday will be your final chance before they’ll be needed.

In less than 48 hours, many of us will be shoveling as the first snowstorm of the season arrives.

In my mind, there is little doubt we’re going to see an accumulating snow event on Friday morning. The devil is in the details of course, and the amount of snow we’ll see is still in question. What needs to be resolved is the precise track of the storm and how strong it’s going to be. Some models show significantly more precipitation than others, and that would mean significantly more snow. For this morning’s forecast I will play it conservative on the accumulation, though five inches could end up being the low end of an updated forecast if a stronger storm gets projected. This is the nature of predictions a couple of days out: they change as we get closer to the start of a storm.

Snow is likely on Friday, but how much is still in question. Dave Epstein

I expect the snow to begin several hours before sunrise on Friday with one to three inches on the ground during the morning commute. This means there will be delays and school cancellations.

The NAM model predicts a more significant storm for Friday with higher potential snow totals. Tropical Tidbits

The western extent of the heavy snow looks like it will be somewhere between the Springfield and Worcester area — again, dependent on the ultimate track. Over Cape Cod and the islands, a stronger storm would bring warmer air into the picture and a change to rain. If the storm is weaker and farther out to sea, the Cape and Islands, it will likely stay all snow. Both are still possible.

Highs Friday will be just above freezing. The snow texture is likely to be on the fluffier side, trending wetter late in the storm. NOAA

By Friday afternoon, the storm will wind down and the evening commute should be an improvement from the morning. Temperatures will not be very cold as skies clear for Saturday and sunshine returns. Look for highs around 30, with sunglasses definitely needed.

There won’t be much in the way of wind or coastal concerns with this particular storm. The jet stream is moving steadily along, so the storm also won’t stall or move slowly. This will limit the upper potential for the snow.

A weak weather system will bring some rain or snow later Sunday, but the more impactful weather is likely to be some very cold air for Monday night and Tuesday. Highs could remain in the teens during this cold snap.