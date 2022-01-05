These maps show how much snow to expect in Mass. for Thursday’s potential storm

The highest snowfall totals are expected in Plymouth, where there could be 6 to 8 inches of snow accumulation, according to NWS estimates. In Boston and Providence, there could also be 4 to 6 inches of snow.

Early forecasts show that it could start snowing in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.

After a mostly green Christmas and low snowfall totals across the state so far this winter, Massachusetts and other parts of Southern New England may finally see snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the Cape may see less, with 2 inches expected in Hyannis. The current NWS forecast also shows Western Mass. getting between 2 and 4 inches of snow.

Still, the Weather Service noted “a lot remains unclear regarding a potential storm” on Thursday and Friday.

Though forecasters have a “high confidence” in some accumulation Thursday night into Friday morning, “amounts and westward extent of them remains uncertain.”

Areas in Southern New England where there is a 90 percent chance of some snowfall. NWS

It is possible that the Massachusetts will see much heavier snowfall. There is a 10 percent chance that Boston could see 8 inches of accumulation, according to NWS charts.

Areas in Southern New England where there is a 10 percent chance of some snowfall. NWS

As of Wednesday morning, there is a 72 percent in Boston, an 82 percent chance in Plymouth, a 64 percent chance in Worcester, and a 22 percent chance in Hyannis of 2 inches of snow or more Thursday.

Percent chance of 2 or more inches of snow. NWS

The chances of 4 inches of snow or more are less likely throughout the state. It’s a 52 percent chance in Boston, a 62 percent chance in Plymouth, a 38 percent chance in Worcester, and a 1 percent chance in Hyannis.

Percent chance of 4 or more inches of snow. NWS

There could also be limited or elevated sleet and snow risk on Thursday and Friday, according to NWS hazard maps.

Snow and sleet risk for Mass. on Thursday, Jan. 6. NWS

Snow and sleet risk for Mass. on Friday, Jan. 7. NWS









Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.