These maps show how much snow to expect in Mass. for Thursday’s potential storm

After a mostly green Christmas and low snowfall totals across the state so far this winter, Massachusetts and other parts of Southern New England may finally see snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Early forecasts show that it could start snowing in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.
The highest snowfall totals are expected in Plymouth, where there could be 6 to 8 inches of snow accumulation, according to NWS estimates. In Boston and Providence, there could also be 4 to 6 inches of snow.
Parts of the Cape may see less, with 2 inches expected in Hyannis. The current NWS forecast also shows Western Mass. getting between 2 and 4 inches of snow.
Still, the Weather Service noted “a lot remains unclear regarding a potential storm” on Thursday and Friday.
[Accumulating Snow Late Thurs Night into Fri?] A lot remains unclear regarding a potential storm that may bring accumulating snow to Southern New England late Thu & Fri.— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 4, 2022
First estimate of expected snow accumulations is attached. These amounts subject to further adjustment. pic.twitter.com/9eVWFCiea0
Though forecasters have a “high confidence” in some accumulation Thursday night into Friday morning, “amounts and westward extent of them remains uncertain.”
It is possible that the Massachusetts will see much heavier snowfall. There is a 10 percent chance that Boston could see 8 inches of accumulation, according to NWS charts.
As of Wednesday morning, there is a 72 percent in Boston, an 82 percent chance in Plymouth, a 64 percent chance in Worcester, and a 22 percent chance in Hyannis of 2 inches of snow or more Thursday.
The chances of 4 inches of snow or more are less likely throughout the state. It’s a 52 percent chance in Boston, a 62 percent chance in Plymouth, a 38 percent chance in Worcester, and a 1 percent chance in Hyannis.
There could also be limited or elevated sleet and snow risk on Thursday and Friday, according to NWS hazard maps.
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.